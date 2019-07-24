The Bethlehem Academy football team took to the same practice fields where Minnesota Viking Adam Thielen once honed his craft.
The Cardinals went to Minnesota State University, Mankato, for a team camp July 21-23. Both players and coaches attended the camp that featured over 10 teams from four states.
On day two, BA won the King of the Hill competition, which awards points for successful plays/chunk yardages on offense as well as for stops and short yardages on defense.
BA's Section 1A mate United South Central was also at the camp along with some other Minnesota schools like Sleepy Eye, Kingsland and Mankato East.
Every team received three scrimmages, five practices and other football-related activities like film work and a coaches clinic. Teams spent the night at the school's dorms.
In prep for the camp, BA had its own team camp in Faribault for four days.
The Cardinals didn't do any hitting while in town and used those sessions to implement the playbook and organize. The sessions in Mankato more closely emulated game scenarios with thud or full tackling.
"They went really well," Beckmann said of the scrimmages, which included an opponent from Iowa. "At this point we're just moving guys around. Give them a little contact and evaluation before fall camp."
Beckmann said he was pleased with his lines. They don't return a lot of starters, but this year's starting group still earned valuable reps in 2018.
"If you’ve got a good line, you can have some good success. We kind of solidified our line and I thought they did pretty well," Beckmann said.
"Ben Cohen is probably our only returning starter with a lot of experience. Jack Ernst got a lot of time at center. Riley Kangas got a lot of time. Elliot Smith has stepped into camp and looked pretty good. Hunter Tutek got plenty of time on both sides."
Beckmann was named full-time head coach in January. He made a new addition to his staff.
"We have a new guy on staff in Kyle Ell. He was a great player for BA as a receiver," Beckmann said. "He’s going to coach quarterbacks and receivers. He played at Hamline and he's already had an impact with our guys having played at the collegiate level."
The team will take some time off before captain's practices begin in early August leading up to the open of fall practice Aug. 12. The season opens Aug. 30 at Mayer Lutheran.
"The kids have been working hard in the offseason," Beckmann said. "I told them I'm really pleased with their performance in camp, they're work ethic. They’re a bunch of great kids."