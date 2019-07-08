Not only is the Faribault High School girls basketball program learning under new head coach Patrick Garcia this summer, but it's under the tutelage of some other knowledgable minds.
The Falcons concluded a camp at their home gym with Brian Ammann, owner of MN School of Basketball.
Ammann was head men's basketball coach at Augsburg from 1988-2005 where he won two Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference titles and guided teams to the NCAA Division III tournament. Ammann coached future NBA pro Devean George at Augsburg and also had assistant stints at North Dakota State University and Northern Michigan University.
Ammann's trademark style as a coach put an emphasis on a fast-paced offense that's unafraid to shoot from deep.
As an instructor, he took a more wholistic approach working "on many different skills at Nomeland Gymnasium" Garcia said of the four Friday camp sessions.
The Falcons will soon get to pick the brain of a former Golden Gopher great as well.
A camp was arranged with Hested Hoops featuring owner Brett Hested joined by Carlie Wagner, the 36th overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft.
Wagner starred for New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva where she graduated in 2014. Wagner is second all-time in Minnesota girls prep scoring history with 3,957 points. She went on to a
Hested's instructional methods derive from I'm Possible Training, the world's largest basketball training organization.
Hested is the grandson of Minnesota high school hall of fame coach from Fairmont, Ron Hested.
The camp is at Faribault High School and is open to all players for $50 by signing up at HestedHoops.com. Eighth graders through seniors go from 9:30 a.m. to noon and third through seventh graders from 1-3:30 p.m.
Garcia said his players have also been coming to the gym on Tuesdays and Thursdays working on shooting, offensive and defensive drills. That's supplemented by signing up for summer workouts either through the school's speed and strength program or with Fitness in Motion.
It's an important development season for FHS. The Falcons lost just one senior from 2018-19's 5-21 squad, but it was senior captain and point guard Abby Van Ryn who led in most statistical categories as well as off the court.
Rising senior center Zoe Fronk was the only other upperclassman starter.
The Falcons core is making the transition to JV in recent years to varsity alongside Garcia, who was promoted this offseason from JV coach.
FHS opens the season Nov. 22 vs. Rochester John Marshall.