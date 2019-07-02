No ice is not nice for hockey players.
That's why the Faribault High School boys hockey program made June a busy month. The ice will be removed from Faribault Ice Arena July through September as a cost prevention measure during non-peak season.
"In June we were together five days a week," said FHS varsity coach Dean Weasler. "Four days for practice and one day in Mankato. The ice comes out of our rink in July, so we'll continue to skate Wednesday in Mankato and buy ice time."
Shattuck-St. Mary's' rinks are widely occupied in July with camps, so Faribault will likely look to Northfield and surrounding communities to get more time on the ice.
From a dryland perspective, the team's been working hard at its team summer strength and conditioning program at Fitness in Motion. Individuals have also flocked to the high school fitness center to get in extra work on their own.
Faribault is in the 4v4 High School Summer League put on by Game 7 Industries, a Mankato-based company co-owned by Mankato West varsity coach Curtis Doell.
Games are 25-minute halves and jerseys are provided by the league.
The competition is a mixed bag as it tends to be for all sports in the summer due to absences, mixed rosters, etc. Plus, with 4-on-4, the ice is opened up more for a faster, more high-scoring brand of hockey.
The league has provided a way for the Falcons to continue to gel after returning most of their production from a 12-11-1 squad a year ago. The entire forward and goalie core is back in 2019-20.
"We see OK competition. We don’t always see everyone’s top players," Weasler said. "It's not as regimented, the kids choose lines. I've asked parents to help coach; Troy Murphy and Jay Dolter stepped up."
Weasler and coaches are allowed to be present, but he prefers to get a different angle watching from afar in the stands. The view from the coach's box isn't always the best view.
One standout for FHS is Grady Goodwin, who was invited to a United State Hockey League mini camp.
"That was a nice opportunity for him to get some good looks," Weasler said of the rising sophomore defenseman.
Goodwin was also among the best U16 players in the state at the Minnesota Hockey Spring Festival on the Section 1 team in March.
While the ice will be removed from Faribault Ice Arena this month, so will the lockers.
The hockey association has recruited hands to help ripping out the old lockers on Monday in preparation for a locker room remodel funded by the Faribault Blue Line Club.
Southern Minnesota Woodcraft is creating wood, cubby style lockers for both male and female locker rooms to replace the old metal, gym-style locker rooms.
The remodeling is expected to continue into August.
Faribault opens the season Nov. 21 at home against Northfield. Along with its Big 9 Conference schedule, non-conference opponents are Waseca, Fairmont, Simley, La Crescent-Hokah, Rochester Lourdes and Dodge County.