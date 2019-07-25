A shorthanded Faribault American Legion Post 43 West squad was unable to pull off the No. 7 vs. No. 2 seed upset to open the sub-state playoffs Wednesday.
Mankato Post 11 American, comprised of Mankato East High School players, won 10-3.
American scored four runs in the first inning and led 5-0 after two.
Post 43 got on the board thanks to an error in the top of the third. Noah Murphy singled in a run in the fourth.
Zach Van Thomme was hit by a pitch to bring in Faribault's third run in the seventh.
Faribault left 11 runners on base and Mankato left five. Faribault committed three errors and Mankato two.
Faribault was missing several players from its lineup due to injuries, work or other committments. It will be back with nine players for an elimination game 11:30 a.m. Thursday against No. 6 Worthington at Searles Park.
If Faribault wins, it will play 4 p.m. at Mueller Park in New Ulm against the loser of No. 4 Jordan and No. 1 New Ulm Gold played 1 p.m. at Mueller.
No. 3 seed Sleepy Eye beat Worthington 22-6.
On the other side of the bracket, Jordan beat No. 5 Mankato Nationals (Mankato West) 3-2 and New Ulm beat No. 8 Fairmont 10-0.
Mankato American 10, Faribault Legion 3
F — 001 100 1
M — 411 040X
Faribault batting — Noah Murphy 2-3, R, RBI, BB, 2B; Kipp Bonde 1-2, R, BB, HBP, 2B; Josh Oathoudt 1-3, R, BB; Kyle Kohl 1-3, BB; Zach Van Thomme 0-1, RBI, BB, 2 HBP; Jake Dolter 0-1, 2 BB
Faribault pitching — Van Thomme (L) 4IP-5H-1ER-7R-3BB-2K-89P, Alex Korbel 2IP-3H-2ER-3R-1BB-0K-22P