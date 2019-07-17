The Faribault Golden Eagles Wings remain unbeaten in senior softball league play after soundly defeating the Cannon Falls Boomers 13-4 Tuesday. The Wings soared and so did the temperature — it was 89 degrees by the eighth inning and jerseys were a-clinging.
The temperature on the field was matched by the hot bats of the Wings as players delivered key hits when they needed to. Rumor has it that if this Faribault senior squad remains undefeated for the season, they may be invited to have a float in the next Heritage Days parade!
The Faribault Golden Eagles Talons were idle, as seniors can be sometimes, on Tuesday, but many of the Talons came out to cheer the Wings to victory. As Talon player Greg Starkson remarked, “ I came out for the free peanuts, but I was rewarded with a lesson on how to play error-free softball!” Yes that’s right, there are always free peanuts-in-the-shell for fans and players at the Wings home games. Speaking of which, the next Talons and Wings home game will be 10 a.m. Aug. 13 at Alexander Park against the dreaded Northfield Raiders.
A note very worthy of a mention: two of the Cannon falls Boomers players have overcome serious handicaps to enjoy the sport of slowpitch softball. The first is their coach and excellent pitcher, John Hobart, who just 13 months ago underwent heart surgery and now is on the road (diamond) to recovery.
The second hat’s off is to the Boomers third baseman, Mark, who plays like a pro with a prosthetic leg. Mark is agile and fast and is an inspiration to seniors and persevering players everywhere. Wings coach Barry Shaffer believes that staying active as a senior and doing the things you love to do, is the key to longevity and a life fulfilled. Coach Barry thinks of himself as an amateur philosopher, but in reality he’s just a frustrated comedian.