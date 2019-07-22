The Waterville Indians had the 13/60 League title wrapped up. On Sunday, they made sure to achieve the feat in style.
The Class C amateur baseball club downed the host St. Clair Wood Ducks 8-3 Sunday night. It signified a perfect 18-0 league record, a 26-game win streak to cap a 26-1 regular season and plenty of confidence going into the Region 6C playoffs.
The final bracket will be finalized by Wednesday morning. Waterville knows it will play at home Sunday at a time to be determined against the winner of a Saturday play-in game between the River Valley League’s seventh seed and the 13/60’s 10th.
The RVL team could be either the Arlington A’s or Le Sueur Braves. The 13/60 No. 10 seed will be the Cleveland Spiders. Waterville beat Arlington 13-3 and swept Cleveland by a combined 27-4 margin in two games.
The region tournament is double-elimination.
Waterville Indians 8, St. Clair Wood Ducks 3
W — 014 101 010
S — 200 010 000
Waterville batting — Shane Sellner 3-4, R, RBI, BB; Sam Stier 2-3, 3 R, 2 RBI, BB, SB; Bladyn Bartelt 2-3, R, BB; Riley Schultz 2-4, BB; Ty Kaus 2-6, R; Nolan Grose 1-3, R, RBI, BB, HBP; Thomas Hiller 1-4, R; Luke Sellner 1-5, RBI; Nate Lee 0-5, RBI
Waterville pitching — Rich Rients (W) 6IP-6H-2ER-3R-2BB-3K-97P, Bartelt 2IP-1H-0ER-0R-1BB-5K-38P, Stier 1IP-1H-0ER-0R-0BB-1K-17P
Morristown awaiting seed
The Morristown Morries are also in Region 6C and face some uncertainty.
The Morries closed 13/60 League play at 10-8 and are tied for third with the St. Clair Wood Ducks. The two teams split the season series with Morristown winning 7-2 and losing 13-1, which would give St. Clair the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Seeds No. 3 through 7 are all up for grabs as Minnesota Lake (9-8) took on Wells (8-9) Monday night in an influential game. Eagle Lake sits at 9-9.
Morristown swept Minnesota Lake. Minnesota Lake swept St. Clair. The Morries have the best record (3-1) in games between these three potential tied teams.
Whether as the third or fourth seed, Morristown would host its opening region game Sunday at a time to be determined against the River Valley League’s sixth or fifth seed.
The Morries closed the regular season Sunday with a 6-1 win at home over the Cleveland Spiders (1-14). The game was moved from Saturday’s original date due to wet field conditions.
Morristown trailed 1-0 until Tate Harmon hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Morries scored five in the eighth to break the game open. Kyle Green and Harmon had RBI hits.
Landon Harmon pitched a complete game four-hitter with one walk and five strikeouts.
Jacks eye Twin Rivers League playoffs
The Wanamingo Jacks will have to emerge from a best-of-three series to advance to the Region 5C playoffs.
Wanamingo (20-4, 12-4 Twin Rivers League) will settle for the second or third seed depending on how the Austin Greyhounds fare against the Winona Chiefs.
Winona and Austin play Monday night and Tuesday night. Wanamingo needs Winona to steal a game to slide up to the No. 2 seed.
The Jacks’ chance at the league title was dashed when their 14-game win streak ended in a 9-6 loss Friday at the Rochester Roadrunners (9-7 Twin Rivers).
Wanamingo was scheduled to play the Pine Island Pioneers Sunday in Wanamingo, but the Pioneers were forced to forfeit. That counted as a 9-0 win for the Jacks.
The Stewartville-Racine Sharks won the league at 14-2 overall and earns a bye into the region playoffs, which combines Twin Rivers teams with teams from the Classic Cannon Valley.
The league playoffs will pit the No. 2 seed vs. No. 9, No. 3 vs. No. 7 and No. 4 vs. No. 5. The high seed has home field for two games.
Jacks player/manager Brady Anfinson said the team hopes to secure John Burch Park in Cannon Falls to host Friday’s first game as a neutral site. Memorial Field in Wanamingo does not have lights and the team does not want to play twice at its opponent.
Game two would be Saturday on the road. Game three, if necessary, would be Sunday afternoon in Wanamingo.
The Jacks’ opponent projects to be the Winona Chiefs (4-10) or the Waseca Braves (0-13). Wanamingo beat Winona 3-2 May 29 on the road and 7-2 June 29 in Wanamingo.
Despite the recent loss, Anfinson indicated “we’re feeling pretty good.” He added that “we’ve had a rough three or four years,” looking to get back to the state tournament, but that they’re “hoping to turn the corner.”
Rochester Roadrunners 9, Wanamingo Jacks 6
W — 000 001 302
R — 110 031 030
Wanamingo batting — Gavin Roosen 3-5, R, RBI, 2 2B; Dylan Craig 2-3, R, HBP; Alex Roosen 2-5, 2 R, RBI, 2B; Sean Wingfield 1-3, 2B; Brady Anfinson 1-4, 2 RBI, 2B; Matt Houglum 1-4, R; Eric Swiggum 1-5, R
Wanamingo pitching — G. Roosen (L) 4IP-6H-4ER-4R-4BB-5K, Houglum 3IP-5H-4ER-5R-1BB-5K