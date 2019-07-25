The Waterville Indians have now beaten a team from each of Minnesota's three amateur baseball classes.
Their win streak extended to 27 games with Wednesday's 6-5 win at the Class B No. 8 Elko Express (23-7).
The Indians went up in the top of the first inning with a two-run Nolan Grose double and a run-scoring Riley Schultz single to make it 3-0.
The lead stretched on an RBI sacrifice bunt and a Schultz RBI double.
The Express got one back in the fifth put five straight runners on base to open the bottom of the seventh to cut it to 5-4.
Sam Stier, who was in for Dallas McBroom who went 6-plus innings for a no-decision, got a strikeout and coaxed an RBI fielder's choice to tie the game.
Another strikeout ended the inning. Elko's only runner the rest of the way was a hit batsman to lead off the eighth.
Bladyn Bartelt led Waterville with a 4-for-5 night from the leadoff spot. He had the game-winning double with two outs in the eighth to score Tommy Gannon.
Waterville will look to be one of the three teams out of 18 in Region 6C to advance to the Class C state tournament. It opens the double-elimination tournament 2 p.m. Sunday against Saturday's play-in game winner between the Arlington A's and Cleveland Spiders.
Waterville is guaranteed a home game Aug. 3.
The Indians' only loss this season came with a limited roster playing in the season opener in May against current Class B No. 4 Northfield Knights.
Waterville Indians 6, Elko Express 5
W — 300 020 010
E — 000 010 400
Waterville batting — Bladyn Bartelt 4-5, RBI, 2B; Sam Stier 2-3, 2 R, 2 BB; Nolan Grose 2-5, R, 2 RBI, 2B; Riley Schultz 2-5, 2 RBI, 2B; Shane Sellner 1-4, 2 R, HBP; Tommy Gannon 0-2, R, 2 BB; Luke Sellner 0-4, RBI
Waterville pitching — Dallas McBroom 6IP-4H-3ER-3R-3BB-7K-118P, Sam Stier (W) 3IP-3H-2ER-2R-1BB-6K-55P