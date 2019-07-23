A young Elysian-Morristown Post 311 American Legion baseball team saw its season come to a close Friday at the East Central Sub-State tournament in Glencoe.
In the 16-team, double-elimination tournament, E-M dropped 9-2 in game one to Giant Valley.
"That was Minnehaha’s legion team, they threw some stud out on the mound," said E-M coach Dallas McBroom. "Our guys had a hard time hitting him. He had a live fastball and a plus slider."
Post 311 lost 5-2 in an elimination game later that hot afternoon against its high school section mate, Cannon Falls.
"They threw a good pitcher but we just couldn’t capitalize with guys on base and with runners in scoring position," McBroom said. "We had bases loaded in the fifth or sixth inning and got none."
Despite the disappointing finish, McBroom said the season went well considering several seniors from the high school team opted for the summer off. That opened the door for players who will be counted on for next year to step up sooner.
E-M finished 3-3 in league play and kept a light overall schedule.
Bladyn Bartelt did not help the team on the mound as the Minnesota State University, Mankato, commit has reserved his limited amount of allowed innings for the Waterville Indians amateur team. He did hit and play centerfield in Legion.
Bartelt, Jayson Schneider and Colby Fessel were among the seniors on the team.
"Tucker Rients, Tyler Brekke, Bubba (Schneider), Colby (Fessel). I’d say Kollin was big on the mound and moving him around," McBroom said of some of the team leaders. "Colten Henry is going to be a junior or sophomore who’s really big for us this summer. On the mound, in the field."