In a June 21 article "Who ruled the Big 9 in 2018-19?," I delved into declaring an all-sports champion.
I took an egalitarian approach, giving each sport equal weight regardless of popularity, revenue generated and other factors that could sway the results.
This got the wheels turning for my colleague at the Owatonna People's Press, Jon Weisbrod.
Jon created his all-ball standings, which paint a slightly different picture than my standings.
Here are his findings below. Be sure to check out the side bar for both my overall Big 9 standings and Jon's all-ball Big 9 standings
I’ve always been fascinated by why communities thrive in some sports and why others struggle. Why has Albert Lea toiled for so long in the Big Nine Conference? Why is Northfield so well-rounded in sports? Why do the Rochester schools traditionally stay only slightly above-average in popular sports such as football, wrestling, softball and girls basketball?
I’m still trying to devise a relatively objective method of answering these questioning and gathering a “true” sense of an institution’s athletic aptitude that gives extra merit, or points, to schools that dominate the most popular sports such as football, wrestling, basketball, hockey, baseball and volleyball, but I’m not there yet. Tabulating points from each sport and dividing them based on where teams finish in the final Big Nine Conference standings is the most popular method of demonstrating universal athletic prowess, but that doesn’t take into account the type or popularity of each athletic activity and doesn’t calculate possible revenue generated from each sport. There’s also the issue of activities that are more individually-based or don’t include a ball or a puck.
Basically, in the traditional method, every sport is created equal, regardless of how much money, time or resources it requires to continually operate successfully. A football championship is given the same number of points as a swimming and diving title.
Without getting into a no-win debate about what sports draw the most fans, generate the most revenue or galvanize a community the best, I will stop right here and move on.
Anyway, I decided to try an different technique to measure success that eliminates sports that do not involve a ball or puck. Of all the sports that were left out, wrestling was by far the most popular, so that was shifted back into the equation because the MSHSL state wrestling tournament drew more than 50,000 paid spectators in 2018 and needs to be in the mix in my opinion.
The activities that I decided to use to create my “All-Ball” standings were: girls tennis, boys soccer, girls soccer, volleyball, football, boys basketball, girls basketball, boys hockey, girls hockey, wrestling, baseball, softball, boys golf, girls golf and tennis. Though it uses a ball, I had to leave out lacrosse because more than one school in the Big Nine does not support the activity and the two Mankato schools operate under a cooperative.
Schools were awarded one point for a title, two for second, three for third and so on. With football being divided into a pair of districts, a final list based on QRF and head-to-head matchups was created.
The results? Well, those were very, very interesting, especially when contrasted to the all-sport standings.
The first thing that stands out is that Rochester Century drops from first in the all-sport list to fifth on the All-Ball standings and Mankato East elevates from sixth to third, respectively.
So what does this mean?
In the most basic sense, it means that Century excelled in cardiovascular sports as they gained most of their points in the all-sport standings through swimming, cross country and track and field in 2018-19. Enough points, in fact, to leap-frog Owatonna, Mankato East, Mankato West and Northfield.
Conversely, Mankato East struggled in some of the individualized sports such as gymnastics (eighth place) and boys swimming and diving (tied for 10th) that hampered them in the all-sport standings, but shined in boys basketball (conference champion), baseball (second) and boys golf (fifth).
With a single, steadily-growing high school of roughly 1,200 students situated in an upper-middle class town, Northfield High School took home the championship in the All-Ball standings with 64 points, winning three titles (volleyball, girls hockey, girls golf) and was the only team to average better than fifth place in each of the 15 sports that were tabulated. It should also be noted that the Raiders didn’t win the Big Nine wrestling championship, but claimed the Section 1-AAA crown and a consolation title at the Class AAA state tournament. When it comes to the most popular and tradition-rich sports in Minnesota, Northfield has found a great deal of success since transferring to the Big Nine Conference four years ago.
Another school with a tradition-rich athletics program, Mankato West, ended in second with 76 points and took home three team championships (girls soccer, softball, girls golf). West was the only school in the top four that registered multiple double-digit finishes in the conference standings — ending 11th in boys soccer and 10th in boys basketball — but made up for it with five top three finishes.
And, finally, we have the Owatonna Huskies — who mirrored their position in the all-sport standings in fourth place. The fact that girls lacrosse and gymnastics weren’t counted in the All-Ball tabulation didn’t do OHS any favors, but a third state title in the most popular high school sport in the country, football, gave the school not only a boost in the standings, but lots of regional notoriety. The Huskies also captured the conference championship in wrestling, which is perhaps the fourth most popular sport in Minnesota, right up there with football, hockey and basketball.
It came as no surprise that enrollment had a direct correlation to universal success in athletics. Of the bottom five teams in the All-Ball standings, all-but two schools — Faribault in ninth and Austin in 11th — have an enrollment of less than 1,000 students.
Of the top four teams, only Mankato East has less than 1,000 students, and it was listed at 997 during the last census taken before the 2017-2018 academic year.
The first place team in the All-Ball standings, Northfield, has the fifth largest enrollment in the league while the largest school, Rochester Mayo, ended in sixth, begging the question: When does enrollment really matter?
I have explored this topic in the past, and won’t to dive too far into it again, but have discovered that there is no major advantage/disadvantage between schools of 1,000 to 1,500 students in most sports.
Winona (840), Red Wing (692) and Albert Lea (790), though, are well below that threshold and have struggled to consistently compete when squaring off against schools of more than 1,000 in sports that require a lot of athletes such as soccer, football, wrestling, volleyball, hockey, baseball and softball.
Quite simply, the pool too shallow, or too deep, depending on how you look at it.
Winona, Red Wing and Albert Lea won zero combined titles in in soccer, football, wrestling, volleyball, hockey, baseball and softball. Winona’s average finish in those sports was 7.3, Red Wing’s was 9.2 and Albert Lea’s was 9.1.