The closer you get to the chainlink fence guarding the Rice County Fair grandstand, the worse things are for yoou as a demolition derby competitor.
Perhaps drawing the loudest roars at a packed grandstand Sunday was when Morristown’s Brad Standke’s 14x Welded Mighty Mini car nudged Brian Hinrich’s H8’ed car over the concrete barrier guarding the fence.
Smoke and applause both rose up as the afternoon was just at its infancy.
A faux derby was held for youth riders at 4 p.m. followed by six classes, including the Welded Mighty Minis near the beginning.
“The demo derby always brings in a great crowd,” said event organizer Ryan Fischer of the hundreds who packed the grandstand and smaller bleachers on the opposite side of the track. “The car count was a little lower, but there are a lot of demo derbies so riders have had to choose.”
Over $10,000 was given out in total prize money. Entry fee was $30 with first 10 pre-registered drivers receiving $15 back.
Fischer said the derby attracted riders from southern Minnesota, the Twin Cities area, western Wisconsin and into Eau Claire.
Four of six winners hail from Rice County. Jared Golombeski of Morristown topped nine other riders in Stock Mighty Minis. Faribault’s Jon Kanzenbach won the class’s mad dog award for most aggressive driver.
The Kanzenbach name is synonymous with demo derby in Faribault. The Kanzenbachs swept the top four spots out of 12 in the Midsize class. Justin won followed by Mark, April and James. April and Justin were mad dog winners.
Faribault’s Travis Swedin won Limited Weld Trucks, beating out Jon and Jay Vargo of Faribault. Jay Vargo won Welded Mighty Minis and was the class’s mad dog.
TOP-3 RESULTS
Stock Mighty Mini1. Jared Golombeski, Car No. 7X, Morristown
2. Norbie Ziegler, 14, Trempealeau (Wisconsin)
3. Josh Salouek, 69, Chaska
Mad dog award: Jon Kanzenbach, K0, Faribault
Limited Weld Trucks
1. Travis Swedin, 34S, Faribault
2. Jon Vargo, V431, Faribault
3. Jay Vargo, V23, Faribault
Mad dog: Jay Vargo
Mod Trucks
1. Kevin Nelson, 37, Goodhue
2. Tyler Lexvold, 1, Northfield
3. Joe Prchal, 266, Faribault
Mad dog: Prchal
Welded Mighty Minis
1. Jay Vargo, V23, Faribault
2. Brad Standke, 14x, Morristown
3. Brian Hinrichs, H8’ed, Wanamingo
Mad dog: Jay Vargo
Midsize
1. Justin Kanzenbach, K02, Faribault
2. Mark Kanzenbach, K69, Faribault
3. April Kanzenbach, 08, Faribault
Mad dog: April Kanzenbach
Mad dog: Justin Kanzenbach
Limited Weld Fullsize
1, Brett Nelson, 136, Glencoe
2. Spencer Velzke, 27, Medford
3. Scott Christian, 13, LeCenter
Mad dog: Nelson