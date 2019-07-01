It’s been over three weeks since an opponent has stayed within three runs of the Wanamingo Jacks.
The amateur baseball team won its ninth straight game by a 7-2 final Saturday at home to complete the season sweep of the Winona Chiefs (5-9, 4-5 Twin Rivers).
The Jacks (14-3, 6-3 Twin Rivers) plated four runs in the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie on a hot, sticky day at Memorial Field.
Cleanup hitter Sean Wingfield helped lead the way with a 2-for-5, four-RBI day with a double and run scored. No. 3 hitter Alex Roosen went 3-for-3 with two runs, a double and two walks. Brady Anfinson went 4-for-5 with three runs scored.
Wingfield drove in two runs in the bottom of the fifth to give Wanamingo a 2-1 lead.
Starting pitcher Anfinson earned a no decision in six strong innings of work throwing to brother Andrew behind the plate. The righty allowed one unearned run but threw a lot of pitches with four walks and five strikeouts. Anfinson scattered six singles.
Connor Sviggum allowed a run in relief in the seventh but limited the damage to go on to pick up the win.
The Jacks scored four in the seventh and another in the eighth. Wanamingo’s allowing 1.7 runs per game over its last seven.
Alex Roosen pitched two scoreless innings.
Kenyon-Wanamingo High School rising junior Owen Hilke started at first base and went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Hilke’s classmate Tyler Craig also got the start in the field at second base.
Lee Trocinski took the loss for Winona, going 6⅓ innings allowing eight hits, four runs (all earned), one walk and four strikeouts. Zak Mayo pitched 1⅔ in relief with six hits allowed, three runs (two earned), a walk and no strikeouts.
Matt Clark went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a double for the Chiefs’ only extra-base hit.
Seven games remain on the regular season schedule. All are Twin Rivers League games and three are at home. The Jacks return to the diamond 2 p.m. at the Owatonna Aces (6-8, 3-4 Twin Rivers). Wanamingo won the first meeting 6-2 June 9 at home.
Wanamingo is at the Waseca Braves July 10 and is back home 2 p.m. July 13 vs. the Dodge County Diamondbacks.
Wanamingo 7, Winona 2
Wi. — 100 000 100
Wa. — 000 020 41X
Wanamingo batting — Brady Anfinson 4-5, 3 R; Alex Roosen 3-3, 2 R, 2B, 2 BB; Owen Hilke 3-4, RBI; Sean Wingfield 2-5, 4 RBI, 2B, R; Eric Swiggum 1-1; Aaron Bauer 1-3, R, HBP; Connor Sviggum 1-5
Wanamingo pitching — B. Anfinson 6IP-6H-0ER-1R-4BB-5K, Sviggum (W) 1IP-4H-1ER-1R-0BB-2K, A. Roosen 2IP-0H-0ER-0R-1BB-2K