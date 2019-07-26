The Faribault Lakers have learned their opponent for the opening round of the Region 3C playoffs.
The No. 4 seed Lakers will host the No. 5 Montgomery Mallards 4 p.m. Sunday at Bell Field.
Seeds 5-12 from the Dakota-Rice-Scott League played in best-of-three series to round out the final four teams in the eight-team region.
Montgomery swept the No. 12 Shakopee Coyotes by winning 5-0 Tuesday in Montgomery and 7-0 Thursday in Shakopee.
Ted Christian pitched a complete game three-hitter in game one and Eric Iverson hit a two-run home run.
In game two, Robbie Marshall also pitched a complete game three-hit shutout. Iverson hit another two-run home run as part of a 3-for-5 day, Mike Flicek went 4-for-5 and Johnny Krocak 3-for-5.
Per stats not updated with the two playoff games, Christian leads Montgomery with a 1.91 ERA, 66 innings and 91 strikeouts. He's expected to start Sunday. Krocak owns a 2.43 ERA over 40⅔ innings with 55 strikeouts. Marshall has a 4.1 ERA in 52⅔ innings and 33 strikeouts.
Pat Lloyd leads three Mallards hitting above .300 with a .356 average with 10 RBIs and nine doubles. Krocak has four of the team's 10 home runs.
Faribault split the regular season series with Montgomery. The Mallards won 5-2 June 2 in Faribault and the Lakers won 6-1 July 12 in Montgomery.
Lloyd had three of seven Mallards hits in their win while Matt Lane had two for Faribault.
Lane is the projected starter for Sunday and pitched in the loss to Montgomery. The Mallards scored five runs, all earned, on Lane in 8⅔ innings. They were the only team to score more than two against Lane in his seven starts, all of which went four or more innings.
Faribault has gotten healthier since that loss and comes into the playoffs on a five-game winning streak.
One of those wins was against Montgomery where Faribault scored all six runs in the final three innings.
Hits were square at eight apiece as Mike Carpentier led the Lakers with three. Mike Flicek and Cole Pint each had two for the Mallards.
Krocak went 8⅔ innings and while he allowed six runs, all earned, he also struck out 19.
Faribault's No. 2 starter, Egan Bonde, allowed no earned runs, struck out 16 and walked just one in a complete game.
Faribault swept last year's series, but the games were close: 7-4 and 6-5. In one matchup, Lane threw four innings of no-hit ball in relief.
Of Lakers with 50 or more at-bats, Lane leads with a .350 average followed by Jack Helgeson at .298, Joey Grote at .293 and Dylan O'Neil at .280. Hunter Dienst is also hitting .375 in 24 at-bats and Mitch Johnson as at .345 in 29 at-bats. Grote, Lane and Dylan Valentyn co-lead the team with two home runs.
Of those with 30-plus innings, Lane leads with a 1.837 ERA in 49 innings. He's followed by Porter Sartor (1.912, 45⅔), Tyler Francis (3.547, 45⅔) and Bonde (4.154, 52).
Sunday's winner advances to the winner's bracket semifinals and will advance to the Class C state tournament with one more win in the double-elimination tournament.
The loser of Sunday's game needs to win two elimination games in a row to make state.
The winner will meet either the No. 1 New Market Muskies or their opponent, which will be either the No. 8 Lonsdale Aces, No. 9 Veseli Warriors or No. 10 Union Hill Bulldogs. That game will be Tuesday night at the high seed.
The loser of Faribault/Montgomery plays the loser of New Market/TBD Wednesday night at a site to be determined. The host will be the high seed unless the low seed has had fewer home games during region play.
The 7-10 seeds are all in decisive game threes Friday night. Those results were final after the Faribault Daily News went to press. New Market will play the lowest seed to advance among those three and cannot draw the No. 7 St. Benedict Saints.
On the other side of the region bracket from Faribault are the No. 2 St. Patrick Irish awaiting their opponent, which will be a 7, 8 or 9 seed. The No. 3 New Prague Orioles will host No. 6 Prior Lake Mudcats 1 p.m. Sunday.
The region tournament will wrap up either Aug. 9 or 11. Top four teams from the tournament advance to state.