The Faribault Lakers made a mad dash to the finish line of the regular season. Will it be enough to earn a bye into the Region 3C playoffs?
That's the question they ask after winning 9-0 Wednesday at the Shakopee Coyotes (5-15 Dakota-Rice-Scott) for their fifth victory in a row.
That moved the Lakers to 14-13 overall and 13-10 in the DRS. They're the first team to finish their league slate and now await some help.
The top four teams in the DRS, whose teams compose the entire region, earn a bye into the region playoffs. Top four teams from regions advance to state.
Teams 5-12 in the DRS play a best-of-three series vying for the final four region spots. High seeds get home field advantage for two of three.
The New Market Muskies (19-2) and St. Patrick Irish (16-6) clinched the top two seeds. The Prior Lake Mudcats sit in third at 13-9, the New Prague Orioles fourth at 12-9, Faribault fifth at 13-10 and the Montgomery Mallards sixth at 12-10.
Faribault has the tiebreaker over Prior Lake, New Prague has the tiebreaker over Faribault and Faribault split with Montgomery.
Montgomery has the tiebreaker over New Prague and split with Prior Lake. The Mallards are favored to finish 13-10 if they can handle the Veseli Warriors (8-14) in their final game.
New Prague is at Shakopee on Saturday and has a big one hosting Prior Lake Sunday.
Assuming New Prague beats Shakopee, that sets up a matchup of two 13-9 teams vying for the third seed with a win.
Three teams could tie for seeds four through six with overall record among games between tied teams as the first tiebreaker. The next tiebreaker is total runs scored in these games.
Lakers bats hot against Coyotes
A five-run top of the fourth inning broke open a scoreless game Wednesday in Shakopee.
The Lakers had seven of their 17 total hits in the frame. Joey Grote hit an RBI double and Mitch Johnson and Mike Carpentier had two-run singles to go up 5-0.
Shakopee starting pitcher Justin Turcotte exited after the inning and was replaced by Alec Pauly who gave up three runs in the next four innings.
Meanwhile, Lakers' ace Matt Lane was dealing perhaps his best outing of the season. He allowed one single in the second inning before retiring 16 batters in a row. Lane had 12 strikeouts and no walks.
He turned it over to Tyler Francis who allowed two singles in two innings to close out the game.
The Lakers' insurance runs came on a Mitch Johnson RBI double in the fifth, a Dylan O'Neil RBI groundout in the seventh, a Blake Langerud single in the seventh and an O'Neil RBI single in the ninth.
The DRS playoffs are July 23, 25 and the 26 or 27. The region playoffs begin July 28.
Faribault Lakers 9, Shakopee Coyotes 0
F — 000 510 021
S — 000 000 000
Faribault batting — Dylan Valentyn 3-4; Blake Langerud 3-5, RBI; Joey Grote 2-4, 2 R, RBI, BB, 2 2B, SB; Mitch Johnson 2-4, R, 3 RBI, BB, 2B; Dylan O'Neil 2-6, R, 2 RBI; Jake Stocker 1-1, 2 R, BB; Chris Reuvers 1-1; Mike Carpentier 1-3, 2 RBI; Porter Sartor 1-4, R; Jack Helgeson 1-4, R; Matt Lane 0-5, R
Faribault pitching — Lane (W) 7IP-1H-0ER-0R-0BB-12K-79P, Tyler Francis 2IP-2H-0ER-0R-0BB-0K-29P