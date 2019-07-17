The Faribault Fury Black 12U softball team finished as league champions in the Tri County "C" division with a record of 18-2. The Fury outscored opponents 198-89 during the regular season.
Earlier in the year, the team qualified for MONSTA Nationals and also took home third-place medals at the Tri County C League state qualifier. It also went 3-2 in the Tier 9 state tournament over the July 13-15 weekend.
Studio of Stars
The Studio of Stars dancers had their 15th annual camp show July 13. The camp show was the big finale of a week-long summer dance camp held at the Studio of Stars dance studio in Faribault. Over 80 boys and girls ages 3-18 came to practice Monday through Friday. The theme was "ABC 123" and dancers learned two or three dances which centered around numbers and letters.
The dancers had fun learning new dances, skills, getting freezies everyday and dancing with new friends. The 15th year of Studio of Stars starts in September. Registration is open now by calling 507-330-0558 or emailing Jena and Beth at studio-of-stars@hotmail.com.
Faribault athletics registration
According to the Faribault Middle School and High School athletic department, there have been issues with FeePay, an integrated program and payment management platform.
Registration for fall sports opened July 15, but now parents and students are asked to wait until Aug. 1 to register. Updates to FeePay are expected to take place July 31.
Faribault adult softball league standings
Rec League
Team #9 6-1
Faribault E-Free Church 6-2
River Valley Church 5-2
Divine Mercy Knights 5-2
Divine Mercy Saints 4-4
Met-Con 3-4
Padres 2-5
Divine Mercy Diez Corredores 1-5
Faribault Deaf Club 0-7
Women's
Weichert Realtors/Our Place on 3rd 12-4
Demlag 11-5
Ung's Resort 9-7
All About Signs 9-7
Our Place on 3rd/Bashers/Southside Liquor 8-8
Signature Bar & Grill 5-11
Bashers/Basilleo's 2.0 2-14
Park
Evan Knutson Homes/Boxers/Hodgeman's/Riot 14-1
CWS 11-5
Story Landscaping/Bashers 8-7
Evan Knutson Homes/C&S Vending/Met-Con 5-8
Steele Painting/Tom's Pro Glass 5-10
Down and Dirty 1-13
Men's 2
MN Millwork and Fixtures 13-3
Lambert Lumbert of Northfield 13-3
Petersen Rod Shop/Signature Bar 12-4
Ung's Resort/Midwest Collision 8-8
C4 Cabinets/Montgomery Brewing Company 4-12
Crooked Pint Ale House 3-13
City Lakes and Disposal 3-13
Lakers game canceled
Tuesday's exhibition amateur baseball game between the Austin Greyhounds and Faribault Lakers at Bell Field was canceled due to Austin having a conflict needing to make up Twin Rivers League games.
Faribault closed its regular season Wednesday night at the Shakopee Coyotes in a game that completed after press time.