All the Faribault Lakers could do was wait. They were the first of the 12 Class C teams in the Dakota-Rice-Scott League to complete league play last week.
With a 13-10 league record, the Lakers had the chance to slide up to third and as low as sixth. Top four seeds earn byes into the Region 3C playoffs and avoid a best-of-three series in the league playoffs.
The New Prague Orioles entered the weekend at 12-9 and disposed of the Prior Lake Mudcats (13-10) and the Shakopee Coyotes (5-18) on Sunday. That vaulted New Prague up to third and left a three-way tie for fourth at 13-10 between Faribault, the Montgomery Mallards and Prior Lake.
The first tiebreaker was head-to-head. Faribault went 3-1 against Montgomery and Prior Lake, Montgomery 1-3 against the other two and Prior Lake 1-3.
That gave Faribault the coveted No. 4 slot. Prior Lake and Montgomery split their season series, so total runs in those head-to-head games was the next tiebreaker. Montgomery scored 15 runs against Prior Lake and allowed 9, giving Montgomery the No. 5 slot.
Best-of-three series will be played July 23, 25 and 26/27 if necessary.
The matchups are No. 5 Montgomery (13-10) vs. No. 12 Shakopee (5-18), No. 6 Prior Lake (13-10) vs. No. 11 Webster (5-18), No. 7 St. Benedict (11-12) vs. No. 10 Union Hill (6-17) and No. 8 Lonsdale (8-15) vs. No. 9 Veseli (8-15).
Faribault will host its first region game 4 p.m. Sunday at Bell Field against the highest seeded team to advance, which would likely be Montgomery. The Lakers lost to the Mallards 5-2 June 2 in Faribault and won 6-1 July 12 in Montgomery.
If Faribault wins game one, its next game will be a game to go to state Tuesday night at the high seed. If Faribault loses game one, it will play an elimination game Wednesday at the high seed unless the low seed has had fewer home games during region play.
A round one loss requires two wins in a row to go to state.
Faribault was the No. 5 seed last year and advanced to take second in the region playoffs. Top four teams from the region advance to the state tournament with the region winner earning a first round bye.
The Lakers enter this year's postseason on their longest win streak of the year at five. They're outscoring opponents in that span 30-3.