Tuesday was a night to forget for the Faribault Lakers.
The No. 1 seed New Market Muskies broke out for 19 hits in a 17-0 win in seven inning in Veseli against the No. 4 Lakers.
New Market was the host team but does not have a field with lights.
The Muskies clinched a berth into the Class C state amateur baseball tournament and have been a top-five ranked team in the state throughout the year.
New Market moves on to face Wednesday night's winner between No. 2 St. Patrick irish and No. 6 Prior Lake Mudcats.
Faribault has another shot at qualifying for a state in a win-or-go-home game 7:30 p.m. Friday in Faribault at Bell Field against No. 7 St. Benedict Saints.
The Saints eliminated No. 3 New Prague Orioles by an 8-6 score in a back-and-forth game Tuesday in Jordan.
The Lakers split the season with the Saints, winning 12-5 June 7 in Faribault and losing 4-3 in 10 innings two days later in St. Benedict.
Matt Lane had a 3-for-4, three-RBI day at the plate in the win and will be the expected starting pitcher. He struck out 19 in Monday's 1-0 round one win against the Montgomery Mallards. He went 7⅓ innings in the loss to St. Ben's with two earned runs allowed out of three total with eight hits and nine strikeouts.
Jeremy Heitkamp had three hits for the Saints in their win. Per limited stats available at mnbaseball.org, Zach Bakko leads the team in batting average followed by Carter Hodapp and Heitkamp.
Fish swim smoothly
Faribault and New Market were scoreless after the first inning Tuesday.
Then, it was all Fish.
New Market avenged Faribault's 2-1 win in their last meeting July 15 in the regular season. The Muskies collected 19 hits and received six shutout innings from Tony Vocca.
New Market scored three runs in the second inning. Tyler Bergstrom broke open the game with a grand slam to kickstart an eight-run third.
New Market added four more in the fourth and two in the sixth.
Egan Bonde took the loss for Faribault. Tyler Francis closed the final few innings in relief.