The World Deaf Basketball Championships are underway in Lublin, Pland June 27-July 6.
Team USA features Matt Sherman, a 6-foot-4 forward from Angora, Minnesota, who is a Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf graduate. Angora is in St. Louis county in the northeast part of the state.
Sherman played for the USA U21 team that won the gold medal at the U21 World Deaf Basketball Championship.
He was an NDIAA All-American during his prep career as a Trojan.
Team USA is in Group D with Greece and Japan. Japan was the silver medalist at U21 worlds.
USA played Greece Friday afternoon and takes on Japan Saturday. The Japan game is 4 p.m. local and 9 a.m. in Minnesota.
Men's and women's tournament games are streamed live on Deaf Sport Poland's YouTube channel.
Top two teams per group advance to the knockout stage quarterfinals.