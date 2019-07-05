A shutout gave Faribault VFW Post 1562 its third win in a row.
Host Faribault blanked Kasson-Mantorville 5-0 Wednesday at Bell Field.
John Palmer spun a gem, allowing one hit (a single) in a complete game. He also walked two and hit a batter.
Post 1562 led wire-to-wire scoring a run on an error in the first inning and plating four in the third.
Jackron Reineke had an RBI double, Aiden Tobin scored on a wild pitch, Teddy Calmer drove in a run on a fielder's choice and Tim Neirby had an RBI single.
Faribault closed June with a pair of walk-off wins in a home doubleheader June 29 against Rochester John Marshall by scores of 4-3 and 7-6.
In game one, John Marshall tied the game in the top of the sixth inning. Faribault battled back in the seventh thanks to three walks and a single to start the inning. A runner was caught stealing in the frame, but the bases were loaded with one out when John Cunniff was hit by a pitch on a 2-2 count.
Brad Sartor tied the game in the bottom of the fifth and final inning on an RBI ground out. Reineke drove in Aiden Tobin, who doubled, for the walk-off win.
Post 1562 stays at home to host the Rochester Stars for a doubleheader 11 a.m. Saturday.
Faribault 4, Rochester John Marshall 3 (game 1, doubleheader)
R — 100 101 0
F — 000 120 1
Faribault batting — Jackson Reineke 3-4, 2 R, 3 SB; Teddy Calmer 1-2, RBI; John Cunniff 1-3, 3 RBI, 2B, HBP; Aiden Tobin 1-3, BB; Jackson Warmington 1-3; Zack Slinger 0-0, R, 2 BB; Jack Knutson 0-1, 2 BB; Henry Schoolmeesters 0-2, BB, SB; Hunter Nelson 0-3, R, BB
Faribault pitching — Nelson (W) 7IP-4H-1ER-3R-2BB-8K-102P
Faribault 7, John Marshall 6 (game 2)
R — 100 50X X
F — 210 22X X
Faribault batting — Brady Racine 3-3, R; Reineke 3-4, R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Tobin 2-3, 2 R, 2B, HBP; Sartor 2-3, R, RBI, SB; Cunniff 1-2, R, RBI, BB, 2 SB; Tim Neirby 1-2, R, BB, 2B; Schoolmeesters 1-2, RBI, BB; Warmington 0-0, BB
Faribault pitching — Reineke 4IP-7H-6ER-6R-4BB-2K, Tobin ⅓IP-1H-0ER-0BB-0K-4P
Faribault 5, Kasson-Mantorville 0
K — 000 000 0
F — 104 000 X
Faribault batting — Tobin 2-3, 2 R, BB, 2 SB; Reineke 2-4, R, RBI, 2B; Andy Donahue 1-1; Palmer 1-2, R, BB, SB; Neirby 1-3, RBI; Warmington 0-1, R, BB, SB; Cunniff 0-1, 2 BB; Calmer 0-2, RBI
Faribault pitching — Palmer (W) 7IP-1H-0ER-0R-2BB-9K-92P