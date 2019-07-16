Faribault Post 43 West American Legion baseball was unable to slow down its neighbors to the south as Northfield picked up its fourth win in a row by a 10-0 final score in five innings.
Hits were close with Northfield taking a 7-5 advantage. Northfield also had the walks advantage at 7-4 and was error-free to make the difference in the game.
Faribault heads to Owatonna 7 p.m. Thursday in the regular season finale.
Northfield 10, Faribault 0 (5 innings)
N — 102 34X X
F — 000 00X X
Faribault batting — Kyle Kohl 2-2; Josh Oathoudt 1-2, BB; Stefan Anderson 1-2; Jack Jandro 1-3; Kipp Bonde 0-1, BB; Blake Borwege 0-1, BB; Jake Dolter 0-1, BB
Faribault pitching — Borwege (L) 4⅔IP-7H-8ER-10R-6BB-5K-96P, Dolter ⅓IP-0H-0ER-0R-1BB-0K-9P
Faribault VFW splits low-scoring games
The Faribault VFW 16U baseball team split a pair of pitchers' duels Sunday in Rochester.
Faribault won 3-0 in the morning half before falling 2-1 in the afternoon.
Jackson Reineke and Hunter Nelson teamed up to hold Rochester Mayo to four hits in a seven-inning shutout. Faribault pounded 13 hits led by three each from Jordan Nawrocki and John Palmer.
All nine Faribault starters reached base and eight collected at least one hit.
The third inning was the decisive one in game two.
Faribault took a 1-0 lead in the top half on a sacrifice by Teddy Calmer. Mayo responded with two in the third.
Neither team threatened the rest of the way in the five-inning contest.
Faribault 3, Rochester Mayo 0
F — 100 000 2
R — 000 000 0
Faribault batting — Jordan Nawrocki 3-4, R; John Palmer 3-4, R, 2B; Tim Neirby 2-3, BB, 2B; Teddy Calmer 1-4, 2 RBI, 2B; Hunter Nelson 1-4, RBI; Aiden Tobin 1-4, R, SB; Andy Donahue 1-4; Jackson Reineke 1-4; Zack Slinger 0-0, 2 BB
Faribault pitching — Reineke (W) 5⅔IP-4H-0ER-0R-5BB-6K-99P, Nelson 1⅓IP-0H-0ER-0R-1BB-0K-20P
Rochester Mayo 2, Faribault 1
F — 001 00X X
R — 002 0XX X
Faribault batting — Palmer 2-3, SB; Tobin 1-2; Calmer 0-0, RBI, BB; Hunter Dillon 0-0, 2 BB; Reineke 0-1, R, BB, SB
Faribault pitching — Calmer (L) 4IP-3H-2ER-2R-4BB-4K-59P