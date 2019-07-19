The regular season is in the books for the Faribault American Legion Post 43 West baseball team.
The finale Thursday at Owatonna was cancelled.
Faribault (4-14) will open the double-elimination Division I, Sub-state 2 playoffs 4:30 p.m. Wednesday against Mankato American Post 11 (15-10) at Mueller Park in New Ulm.
New Ulm hosts the entire tournament June 24-27.
If Faribault wins in round one, it will play 10:30 a.m. at Mueller against Sleepy Eye or Worthington. If it loses, it will play 2 p.m. Thursday at Searles Park.
The other side of the bracket features Jordan taking on the Mankato Nationals and New Ulm taking on Fairmont.
The tournament winner advances to the state tournament Aug. 1-4 in Cold Spring.
Faribault is 1-1 against sub-state opponents with the win coming against American, 4-3 July 9 in Faribault. American is composed of players from Mankato East High School while the Mankato National Legion team derives from West High School.
Zach Van Thomme pitched a complete game four-hitter against American. Jack Jandro, Kipp Bonde and Jake Dolter each had two hits.
East's Cameron Stuve pitched all six innings.
Faribault's loss came 12-0 to Sleepy Eye.