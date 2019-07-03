Football in the Minnesota State High School League is organized into districts, and not conferences like the rest of the MSHSL's sports.
These districts refresh every two season with 2019 the start of the next cycle.
Faribault High School remains in the Big Southeast district and Blue subdistrict.
The Falcons' schedule features all Blue foes Austin, Mankato East, Mankato West and Winona. It does not face Red Wing, which will take on smaller schools this season. Faribault's crossover games are with South Central Red squads Albert Lea, Kasson-Mantorville and Rochester John Marshall as well as Byron from Southeast Red.
Ultimately, teams during the season are most concerned with their seeding for the section playoffs, but there's something to be said for going after a subdistrict title.
District listings are courtesy of the MSHSL and subdistricts were provided by MN Football Hub.
Here's how things stack up in the Big Southeast Blue:
AUSTIN
Key losses — Isaac Clasen, NG/C; Connor Byram, DE/WR; Gavin Owens, DB/WR; Nate Murphy, QB/DB
Key returners — Andrew Chesak, LB/RB; Agwa Nywesh, DB/WR
Last three seasons — 2016 4-6:, 2017: 5-5, 2018: 2-7
Schedule — at Faribault, vs. Mankato East, at Kasson-Mantorville, at Rochester Century, vs. Winona, at Byron, vs. Northfield, vs. Albert Lea
Notes — The Packers have proven in recent years they can score. They averaged 27.2 points per game in 2018 and scored three or more touchdowns in all but two games (one in a 48-14 loss to Faribault). Their high-powered spread offense gave Austin a chance against most anyone, but it leaves the defense on the field a lot. Austin surrendered nearly 40 points per game. The Packers will roll with new head coach Ed Schmitt who moves up from his assistant role. Former coach Brett Vesel is now the head coach at Dover-Eyota. We'll see if that ushers in a scheme change or not.
FARIBAULT
Key losses — Joe Palmer, QB/DB; Mitch Nelson, RB/S; Jordan Cook, DL/OL; Austin Underdahl, S/WR; Cal Schultz, DL/OL; Trey Krannich, S/WR
Key returners — Dylan Lippert, LB/TE; Bryce Nolen, QB; Alex Gardner, RB/OLB
Last three seasons — 2016: 4-6, 2017: 1-8, 2018: 3-7
Schedule — vs. Austin, at Winona, vs. Byron, at Albert Lea, vs. Owatonna, vs. Mankato East, at Rochester John Marshall, vs. Byron
Notes — With a playoff win from 2018 and a record against a markedly tougher schedule than what's on tap for 2019, there's some optimism in Falcon country. To keep improving, though, requires new talent to emerge at all skill positions on offense as well as filling some spots on the lines. Faribault was not an explosive offense a year ago, but it was at its best playing with the lead and has the ability to control the game on the ground. West and Winona are the Blue favorites for years of success, but Faribault is in that next tier.
MANKATO EAST
Key losses — Ryan Kuechle, OLB/WR; Jack Clifford, DB/WR; Jacob Prybylla, DB/WR
Key returners — Riley Gruenes, DB/QB; Joedan Merseth, DL/OL; Kolin Baier, LB/OL
Last three seasons — 2016: 4-5, 2017: 3-6 2018: 3-6
Schedule — vs. Kasson-Mantorville, at Austin, vs. Winona, at Byron, vs. Albert Lea, at Faribault, at Owatonna, vs. Mankato West
Notes — Could this be the year the Cougars make the climb? They've finished just under .500 in recent seasons but now appear to have a quarterback to build around. Riley Gruenes earned all-district honorable mention as a sophomore but loses his top two targets. The defense is a more pressing area of concern after allowing over 37 points a night in 2018. They have some rising talent on the lines and at linebacker that could help trim that number down.
MANKATO WEST
Key losses — Melik Davis, CB/RB; Clay Herding, ILB/TE; Sam Vosburg, DL/OL; Garrett Shumski, DL/OL; Shakurr Debbs, DL/RB; Peyton Duncan, ILB/RB; Avery Miller, DL/OL; Lucas Warner, DL/OL
Key returners — Jack Foster, DE/QB; Spencer Spaude, CB/WR; Wyatt Block, OLB/RB
Last three seasons — 2016: 11-1, 2017: 10-2, 2018: 9-2
Schedule — vs. Rochester John Marshall, at Rochester Century, vs. Northfield, at New Prague, vs. Rochester Mayo, at Owatonna, vs. Kasson-Mantorville, at Mankato East
Notes — When you think football in southern Minnesota, Mankato West is one of the first programs to come to mind. Despite sitting in the middle as far as enrollment goes, the Scarlets have a way of reloading annually. West averaged more than 30 points per game for the sixth straight season and will be in good shape with Jack Foster back under center and Spencer Spaude to throw to. West's defense allowed just two touchdowns a game but will replace virtually the entire D-line as well as other key positions.
RED WING
Key losses — Sam Guse, LB/RB; Joey Hines, NG/C; Mac DeSuter, RB; Marcus Walm, QB; Anthony Flucas, RB/OLB
Key returners — Henry Davig, QB/CB/WR; Jack Carlson, TE/LB
Last three seasons — 2016: 0-9, 2017: 1-9, 2018: 0-9
Schedule — Full schedule not posted
Notes — It's been a tough go of it in recent years for the Wingers. They have the lowest enrollment in the district and have had trouble to field enough athletes to stay competitive against bigger schools. Red Wing's closest loss last year was 17 points and it only scored more than two touchdowns against Albert Lea, whose only win was against Red Wing.
WINONA
Key losses — Terrell Hall, DB/WR; Matt Rinehart, OLB/TE; Ethan Ringo, DB/WR; Zaid Elsabbagh, DB/WR
Key returners — Aaron Witt, DE/OL; Sam Kanne, ILB/FB; Ethan Prodzinski, DL/OL; Trevor Pomeroy, LB/RB; Bennett Heftman, DL/OL; Austin Mlynczak, DB/WR; Cal Brinkman, DL/OL; Jackson Nibbelink, DB/QB
Last three seasons — 2016: 11-2, 2017: 11-1, 2018: 10-1
Schedule — at Albert Lea, vs. Faribault, at Mankato East, vs. Kasson-Mantorville, at Austin, vs. Northfield, at Rochester Mayo, vs. Byron
Notes — The reigning Blue champs both lose and return plenty of talent from a team that went unbeaten in the regular season. The Winhawks have emerged as a state power in recent years and look to be the favorites yet again in the subdivision.
Aaron Witt was listed at 6-6, 235 pounds last season to earn district defensive player of the year honors as a junior. He committed to the University of Iowa after originally choosing Minnesota.
North Dakota State talent Terrell Hall is gone on the outside, but Jackson Kibbelink is back under center with weapons around him to try to replicate last year's 33 points per game.