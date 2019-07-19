On one day at Faribault BMX, riders might be racing for double points. On another, they're racing to raise funds for a national scholarship fund. On another, they're supporting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
There's a little bit of everything at Faribault BMX, where riders as young as 4 can take to the same winding dirt track as someone 10 times their age.
The BMX track at South Alexander Park is one of 11 in the state.
The rest are in Isanti, Spicer, Brainerd, St. Cloud, Fergus Falls, Detroit Lakes, New Ulm, Mankato, Glencoe and St. Michael.
"It’s a sport you can take it as far as you want and do it as little as you want," said track co-operator Aaron Thompson. "We get a lot of riders who just race here or maybe go to Mankato. They keep it really local. We have riders who hit as many of the state races as you can. Then you have the Gold Cup races, which are regional. Then you have the nationals. You can go pretty much anywhere."
The track features various races throughout the year. The majority are the standard local races with single points. Double-point days attract a bigger contingent looking to pad their season-long stats. USA BMX is the governing body and holds or sanctions races throughout the country.
Special events in Faribault include last Thursday's race, which supported the Carson Warnicke scholarship fund. Tracks around the country raised nearly $50,000 last year. A Faribault rider was one of three in Minnesota to benefit.
Another is the Race for Life on Aug. 15, which raises funds to support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. A member can also bring a friend for a free one-day membership.
Faribault BMX, which is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization, has new operators this year with Johnson and Chad Seitzer splitting the duties. Both have experience volunteering at the track and have helped to smooth the transition.
The two mentioned this year's season, which runs in the summer into October, has been particularly challenging with the rain. They aren't defenseless, though. They shared the formula used to keep the track intact.
It's with tack.
"We always compare it to Elmer’s glue. It’s like 275 gallons of Elmer’s glue, you mix it with 250 gallons of water, and spray it on the track," Johnson said. "It’s actually tacky. It helps shed water."
Track operators use a lot of this substance in the spring to get the track ready. During the season, they'll mostly use it to repair areas of need. When it comes time to host the state race, they'll give the track a whole new coat.
"If a rider goes down, they’ll peel that off so we have little spots we have to patch," Seitzer said.
The state race is Sunday, Aug. 18 and is the last state race of the season. It's a part of the track's premiere weekend of the season, which features four straight days of racing. There are two days with double points for members.
Faribault tends to be one of the more popular state venues for one of its distinct advantages.
"The city lets us camp during the event," Johnson said, referencing families who will set up shop for the weekend. "I can tell you there’s not another track with a camping area by the lake."
When riders think of Faribault's track in particular, it's not one of the longer ones in the state. It's held true, though, as one of the more consistent setups. The obstacles have largely remained the same with some minor adjustments made to straights and an obstacle shaved down.
Its paved berms and a new and improved safety gate are some of the more noticable on-track changes of recent years.
"Since we added that, we expanded our concessions. We’re looking at changing the announcing and scoring stand," Johnson said. "Every year we try to make improvements."