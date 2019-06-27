A 34-point thrashing at Austin. A 43-point win over Red Wing on homecoming. A comeback playoff triumph at Kasson-Mantorville.
The Faribault High School football team's 3-7 record in 2018 did not jump off the page. But there were some fun moments along the way.
The Falcons, a Class AAAA squad, played a demanding schedule with juggernauts from both AAAA and AAAAA.
The Battle for the Cannon rivalry game with Northfield will be back on hiatus. That at least takes a recent power and a 7-4 squad in 2018 off the schedule.
Also gone from the 2018 schedule are Rochester Mayo, Red Wing (0-9) and Mankato West (9-2). FHS has beaten up on Red Wing the past three years, but it won't mind taking a break from Mayo and state titan West.
Replacing these teams are AAA Byron (6-4), Albert Lea (2-8) and Rochester John Marshall (2-7). Byron played a mixed AA and AAA schedule, Albert Lea AAA and AAAA and John Marshall AAAA and AAAAA.
It's a net gain for the Falcons, but they'll still have to go out and earn what they hope could be the first winning season since 2014's 6-3 state tournament squad.
July looms large
While fall camp doesn't officially open until Aug. 12, July is just as an important month for the program.
The team is attending the Rosemount 7-on-7 league on Wednesday mornings with one visit in the books in June and four more in July.
Northfield, South St. Paul and Eastview are among the predominately southern metro schools that expect to be in Rosemount.
These leagues are crucial for the development of quarterbacks, receivers/tight ends, offensive and defensive backs and linebackers.
FHS will be new at quarterback, running back and lead receivers among other positions.
"We’ll be new everywhere," said FHS head coach Ned Louis. "We’ve had a couple practices, but it's still early in the summer. The kids are working extremely hard not only in the weight room but on their own catching balls from our QBs."
Joe Palmer graduates at quarterback where he threw for 496 yards on 45 completions while leading a run-heavy offense.
"We think we've got a good one in every grade going into ninth grade," Louis said. "Bryce Nolen will be a senior and Nick Ehlers a junior, Hunter Nelson in 10th grade and Ian Ehlers in ninth. Those are four pretty good athletes there. We’ll see what happens."
Expect FHS to stick to the ground game regardless of who receives snaps.
"I think a strength will be our line," Louis said. "We’ll have some size, and most will be underclassmen."
The lines were senior-laden in 2018, but Louis is bullish on the young group's potential.
"Alex Gardner is our most experienced back, then we’ve got some young kids Elijah Hammonds, Taylor Day. Receivers is pretty open. Nick Flom’s a senior Carter Breitenfeldt is a junior. We’ve got some options."
The junior Gardner rushed for 504 yards on 81 carries (6.2 average) backing up 2018 Faribault Daily News all-area player of the year, Mitch Nelson. Gardner ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries against Austin.
Day had 13 carries for 66 yards over four games.
They'll combine to try to replace Nelson's 1,112 yards rushing for eight touchdowns.
Trey Krannich graduated from the top receiver position where he hauled in 25 catches for 419 yards and six touchdowns.
Flom had three catches and Breitenfeldt two in 2018. Senior tight end Dylan Lippert could factor in more to the passing game (3/42 yards) but will also be a key piece to the defense after a 53-tackle season.
Athletes are wrapping up the third week of speed and strength camp.
"That's gone awesome so far," Louis said. "The guys are working really hard."
All position groups will be in attendance for a week-long team camp in mid July.
It'll be hard not to daydream of the week 1 matchup against Austin at Bruce Smith Field that now looms nine weeks away.
"We’re in an exciting position now playing some teams more our size," Louis said. "The future’s very bright. We’re not going to have a whole lot of seniors, but our sophomore and junior groups are going to be good." Dylan Lippert will be a top senior. (The seniors) want to win now. They don't want to say we’re building for the next few years."