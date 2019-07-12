One part sports. One part entertainment. One part activities. All-out fun.
There's hardly a dull moment at the Fun Center day camps.
Campers ages 6-12 assemble at Jefferson Park for up to an seven-hour day of a variety of activities to burn off that youthful energy.
Thursday was a little more special as a reward for a series of good deeds.
"On the board inside we have a special mystery reward and if they do different tasks, they're rewarded," said Fun Center main supervisor Hannah Robb.
The reward is revealed after sticky notes with various tasks enscribed on them are removed upon completion.
June's reward was water balloons, but it was pushed back to Thursday after inclement weather kept campgoers waiting. July's is still a mystery for the anxious young ones to find out.
When not indulging in a special treat, the Faribault Parks and Recreation-organized camp is broken up into various activities. For the artistic ones, there are arts and crafts. For the sports-minded, there's equipment and a spacious grass field to get the competitive juices flowing.
There's a half-hour of Special Interest Time (SPiTZ) where kids have their choice of four activities. Golf, ukulele, sign language, moon sand, friendship bracelets, BONKER ball and face painting have been among the options.
A camper won't go home without learning a thing or two along the way.
Rising sixth grader Langston Richter said his favorite camp game is Eagle's Eggs (a.k.a Eagle's Nest), a game where players seek to take the eagle's "eggs" (dodgeballs) from their "nest" (a hulu hoop) and return them back to safety. He was also seen with his friends flashing their receiving skills with the football in a friendly game of 500.
"I recommend coming here," Richter said. "It’s a lot of fun. I definitely come here all the time."
Robb is aided by camp leaders Sam Graves, Madi Strodtman, Ben Cohen and Shelby Meyer. Junior leaders ages 12-15 help out after they've outgrown camping themselves.
The Fun Center has evolved in some ways since the leaders' days as campers.
"The shelter has gone through awesome renovations. We have really nice storage spots. We just got the shade structure this summer," Robb said. "It’s super nice and changes the whole game. We don’t have a lot of shade up here so that’s been really, really nice to have. The kids really enjoy eating lunch and taking a break under that. I feel like camp has really progressed and has adapted with the times. Like on rainy days we’ll have movies on the projector and that kind of stuff."
The camp offers a mix of structure while also offering some freedom of choice.
"We kind of all vibe together. If it’s a rainy day and we’re in the shelter, those days can get long. Or if it’s super, super hot out we try to mix it up with water to keep things cool," Robb said. "For the most part, they enjoy the games a lot and it makes the most of being outside sometimes as long as 9 to 4 for these kids."
The camp is broken into three sessions with one in each of June, July and August. The next session is Aug. 5-9 and Aug. 11-15 for ages 6-12. Attending from 9 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. is $28 per camper, 12:30-4:30 p.m. is $34 and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. is $52.