The Waterville Indians are inching closer to an unbeaten 13/60 League season with the league title clinched.
Waterville (21-1, 14-0 13/60) won its 20th and 21st straight games over the weekend, winning 7-0 Saturday at the Eagle Lake Expos (7-12, 7-9 13/60) and 17-1 in seven innings Sunday vs. the Cleveland Spiders (0-12 13/60).
The MLB held its home run derby Monday. If the 13/60 League had one, Ben Boran would be Waterville's nominee. He hit his ninth homer in 94 plate appearances season with a three-run shot against Eagle Lake.
Waterville completed the season sweep of EL by an 18-1 aggregate.
A 10-run third inning highlighted Sunday afternoon's mercy rule win.
Dalton Grose did not allow a hit in four innings for the win. Eleven batters combiend for 16 hits.
Waterville next hosts the Minnesota Lake Royals 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Waterville won 4-0 June 5 at Minnesota Lake (8-5 13/60) in the first matchup.
Waterville Indians 7, Eagle Lake Expos 0
W — 310 200 100
E — 000 000 000
Waterville batting — Sam Stier 4-5, R, 2 RBI, 2B, 3 SB; Nolan Grose 3-4, R, 2B; Nate Lee 2-4, SB; Riley Schultz 1-4, R, SB; Ben Boran 1-5, R, 3 RBI, HR; Ty Kaus 1-5, R; Tommy Gannon 0-2, R, 2 BB; Thomas Hiller 0-3, RBI; Shane Sellner 0-4, R, HBP
Waterville pitching — Luke Sellner 2IP-1H-0ER-0R-0BB-2K-22P, Stier (W) 6IP-2H-0ER-0R-1BB-4K-86P, Troy Stehr 1IP-1H-0ER-0R-0BB-0K-8P
Waterville Indians 17, Cleveland Spiders 1 (7 innings)
C — 000 100 0XX
W — 12(10) 220 XXX
Waterville batting — Lee 3-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2 2B, SB; S. Sellner 2-2, RBI, SB; Mac Lemcke 2-2, 2 R, 2 2B; Boran 2-3, 2 R, RBI, 2 2B, HBP; Kollin Rients 1-1, 2 R, RBI, BB; Schultz 1-1, R, RBI, BB, SB; Stehr 1-1, R; Dalton Grose 1-2, 2 R, BB, 2B; Stier 1-2, 2 RBI, SB; N. Grose 1-3, R, RBI, 2B; Gannon 1-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 2 SB; Bladyn Bartelt 0-0, R, RBI, 2 BB; Rich Rients 0-1, RBI; Tucker Rients 0-2, R
Waterville pitching — D. Grose (W) 4IP-0H-0ER-1R-5BB-9K-73P, R. Rients 3IP-3H-0ER-0R-0BB-3K-36P
Morries fighting for second place
Waterville is running away with the 13/60 League title, but there's a tight race for second. Morristown is in the mix at 8-6 in the league and in fourth place.
The Morries dropped from third entering Sunday after a 13-1 loss at the St. Clair Wood Ducks (9-6, 8-5 13/16). Morristown beat St. Clair 7-2 earlier in the season, only for the Wood Ducks to hand the Morries their most lopsided loss of the season.
The Morries next play their second of four road games in a row 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against another neighbor in the standings, the Blue Earth Pirates (9-8, 9-4 13/60). Morristown also closes the season against bottom-feeders Janesville and Cleveland sandwiching a game vs. top-half team Wells.
Jacks come up Aces
Fitting that the Owatonna Aces were held to a single run.
That's all Sam Roosen allowed for the Wanamingo Jacks (15-3, 7-3 Twin Rivers League) in eight innings of work in a 7-1 win Sunday at Owatonna (6-9, 3-5 Twin Rivers).
Roosen was on the hook for a loss before Wanamingo erased a 1-0 deficit with three runs in the seventh inning and four in the eighth.
Alex Roosen led with three hits as Wanamingo outhit Owatonna 11-8.
The Jacks pick up the season sweep after winning 6-2 June 9 in Wanamingo.
An 11-game win streak is on the line 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Waseca Braves (2-9, 1-7 Twin Rivers) for the first of two games in five days.
Wanamingo Jacks 7, Owatonna Aces 1
W — 000 000 340
O — 010 000 000
Wanamingo batting — Alex Roosen 3-5, RBI, 2B; Eric Swiggum 2-5, R, 2 RBI, 2 B; Andrew Anfinson 2-5, R; Aaron Holmes 1-3, R, BB; Sam Roosen 1-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, 3B, BB; Gavin Roosen 1-5, 2 R; Brady Anfinson 1-5; Owen Hilke 0-0, BB; Peder Sviggum 0-4, BB
Wanamingo pitching — S. Roosen (W) 8IP-7H-1ER-1R-0BB-8K, A. Roosen 1IP-1H-0ER-0BB-2K