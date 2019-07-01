For over two decades, the Basher's Do-Over men's softball tournament has been a fixture at North Alexander Park.
It's fitting that the tournament has undergone a do-over to its name.
Now in 2019, the tournament is named the Jerry Kes Memorial Do-Over Tournament in honor of the late Kes who passed in 2017 and was the former Basher's owner.
Tournament organizer Mark Pearson worked for Kes for 15-plus years by his estimation and wanted to honor an old friend.
"It really became more associated with him once he took over Basher’s and the bowling alley. He sponsored a lot of softball teams," Pearson said. "Jerry was always out there cooking on the grill. I ran the tournament, he ran concessions. Most people knew him, he was a local guy. He was big into sports."
Kes would have been pleased that a band of rain on Sunday wasn't enough to spoil the tournament.
The tournament has "do-over" in the name due to its unique set of rules that Pearson believes made it one of the first of its kind. It has since inspired copy cat tournaments.
Teams are allowed one "do-over" per game. If a team doesn't like the outcome of a play, it has 45 seconds to decide if they want to use their do-over.
Other quirky rules include the last batter in the lineup wearing a designated item of clothing that indicates that that runner, if he scores, is worth three runs. That's a good time to use a do-over.
Before each game, a coin flip decides which team is home and away. The winner of the coin flip can decide to be the home team and have the advantage of batting last, or it can choose to be the away team and begin with ½ of a run.
In the first inning only, batters receive only one pitch. If it's a ball, he earns a walk. A foul ball is an out and a fair ball is played as normal.
In the third inning, four outfielders will play four of the six infield positions with four infielders moving to the outfield. This is based on positioning in the second inning.
In the fifth inning, batters run the bases in reverse order.
Twenty-eight teams from southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro made their way down for the two-day tournament. All teams played two preliminary games before being seeded into A, B, C and D divisions.
The team of Let's Go from the Twin Cities won the A division with Faribault team Evan Knutson Weichert Realtors/Boxer's taking second place. Payouts were $320 for first place, $265 for second and $185 for third.
Team MAGA from Northfield won the B division. Payouts were $245 for first place, $185 for second and $125 for third.
Local team Story Landscaping/Basher's won C. Payouts were $185, $145 and $105. Lampert Lumber won D. Payouts were $145, $115 and $85.
Basher's formerly ran the concession stand. Now it is run by Toys for Tots with proceeds benefitting the non-profit organization.