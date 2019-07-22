Kenyon-Wanamingo head coach Jen Nerison worried. "Am I overworking them?"
The Knights sure didn't show it.
They've gone at breakneck speed this July to prepare for what expects to be another tough Hiawatha Valley League season.
First, it was team camp in Kenyon after the Fourth of July. Then it was Southwestern Minnesota State University camp July 15-18 followed by the University of Minnesota team camp July 20-21.
Then, to top it off? Both junior varsity and varsity came straight down from Minneapolis to take care of business in their respective championship matches.
"They were exhausted at the U. I was feeling kind of bad," Nerison said. "I thought it was really cool how they went home for maybe an hour then got themselves over to Zumbrota and played hard. That says a lot about their character."
Nerison estimated this was the team's sixth trip to SMSU in Marshall.
The camp was led by Mustang head coach Terry Culhane and his staff. Marshall High School head coach Dan Westby, University of Wisconsin, Stout, assistant coach (and former All-American setter) Pam Schroeder and former Marshall High head coach Dave Ahmann also coach.
The Mustangs are an NCAA Division II program. They went 23-9 and advanced to the NCAA tournament in 2018. SMSU has won 20-plus games every year since the team's website's records go back to 2004.
Thirty-six teams from the Midwest attended and coaches were welcome to attend.
"We struggled a little bit at SMSU and our big thing this year is to find our defensive strength, find our passing," Nerison said.
Nerison said HVL foe Stewartville was the tournament champion. Another HVL team, Cannon Falls, gave K-W some trouble. The Bombers return a lot of production from a 14-15 squad a year ago headlined by the Hustad hitters Shayla and Halle who measure over 6 feet each.
Red Wing, St. Peter and Hayfield were other southern Minnesota schools in attendance.
While fatigue began to set in at the University of Minnesota, it didn't prevent K-W from improving.
Under the tutelage of Golden Gopher head coach Hugh McCutcheon, a former U.S. national coach, and his staff, the Knights held their own at a camp predominated by larger metro schools.
Nerison said her team's defense and passing picked up significantly.
"At the U of M we played Lakeville South quite a bit and had a couple tight matches with them. Prior Lake, one of the U of M coaches on her court said one of their girls just signed with the Gophers, but we took it to Prior Lake. That was fun. We got to play Maple Grove and Osseo."
All are Class AAA schools while K-W has moved down from AA to A this season.
Nerison got to join her fellow high school coaches in learning from a pair of sessions with McCutcheon. She noted his level of research while making his points digestable.
The Gophers have been a national Division I power in recent years. Last year resulted in a 29-4 season and Sweet 16 appearance.
"Saturday night we went in from about 8 (p.m.) to 9 and Hugh just said this is your time to ask questions. We had an hour of Q and a. "He just puts everything into simple terms. Yesterday he had a PowerPoint and he talked about what does coaching mean, how to build a good culture."
The team stayed overnight at both camps. When off the court, they could be find zipping around Minneapolis in rentable scooters.
This week is the last week of open gym. Team members will play in tournaments (sans coaches) on July 27 and Aug. 3. Then, it's time for captain's practice followed by the official start to the season when practice opens for all fall sports Aug 12.