They say our youth is the future. In the sports landscape, it also seems to be our present.
I tuned in for a bit of Wimbledon coverage this week and have been enthralled by 15-year-old Coco Gauff.
The Floridian entered tennis’ biggest stage ranked 313th in the world. That number will soon change for the better.
Gauff outlasted Polona Hercog in three sets to move on to the fourth round Monday where she has a date with former world No. 1 Simona Halep. Gauff also took down 39-year-old Venus Williams, a five time champ at the All England Club, earlier in the tournament.
Tennis is a young player’s sport, but this is taking it to another level.
Age and experience still matter a lot as far as intense contact sports like football or combat fighting go. But everywhere else we’re seeing the youngsters have their day.
Take NBA basketball for one example.
Young players are valuable cogs to fill out rosters due to their inexpensive contracts and front offices’ ability to sell fans on a player’s potential. Most superstars aren’t at their apex until their mid to late 20s, but their teammates on the bench are getting younger and younger.
It looks likely that the NBA will lower the draft age from 19 to 18. This would eliminate a lot of “one-and-done” college players and I anticipate a new batch of high-schoolers will be even more ready to make it to the league after years of playing AAU, working out and devoting theirselves to the game at a very young age.
Duke’s Zion Williamson looks like he could have helped out an NBA squad years ago.
Sports medicine and athletic training have done a lot to add longevity to players’ careers, but there’s as big of a space as ever for young hoopers to go pro, even if they start out in the G-League.
Look at a sport like swimming and you’ll see Katie Ledecky win a gold medal at age 15 at the 2016 Olympics. She’s not the first nor the last teen to hit it big in this arena before claiming a college or even high school diploma.
So, why are young athletes able to flourish at higher rates?
I chalk it up to highly specialized training from a young age. And this is a double-edged sword.
The upside? Athletes are used to high-level competition right out of the gate.
On the whole, they’re receiving better coaching and have a better structure in which to grow as soon as they’re able to pick up a bat or shoot a basketball.
It hurts to see how neighborhood games die out in favor of organized competition, but there is something to be said from learning the game properly at a young age.
Athletes are taught sound technique at an earlier level. They’re used to playing countless games and tournaments.
They’re also more accustomed to the intense travel requisite nowadays for a young rising athlete.
The world is at the finger tips of young athletes. Just as long as they’re not led astray.
In short, their athletic experiences more and more resemble that of the college and pro ranks.
For every Coco Gauff, though, there are thousands of athletes who sought a similar trajectory that fizzled out.
Such high-intensity competition from an early age can suck the fun out of the game and make it feel like work. Multi-sport athletes are narrowing their focus to one sport and harming high school athletic departments in the process. That’s even if they stay at their local high school in the first place.
Taking advantage of opportunities youth sports provide in this era isn’t cheap, either. Parents are asked to shell out more and more of their hard-earned dough. If that’s even feasible, there are no guarantees the end result will be a college scholarship.
All these games and practices also raise the likelihood of injury. Tommy John elbow surgery used to be exclusive to major league pitchers, but now even high-school hurlers are going under the knife to try to keep their careers alive.
As much as I love watching the youth movement take hold in athletics, I always worry about the end game.
Competing at the professional level is living in a fish bowl. The amount of media coverage can get in the head of someone with a still maturing brain.
A youth athlete can trick him or herself into thinking the stakes are higher than they are, and that they have to succeed right here and now.
Over 90 percent of athletes aren’t going to advance past the high school level, so it’s always important to remember sports are games, after all.
Some highly promising athletes have faded into obscurity before they even arrived to their physical apex.
Coco Gauff is a bright light for tennis and for young athletes daring to dream big. I just hope the light continues to shine.