Tyler Rollwagen's career at Shattuck-St. Mary's was defined by setting up others.
Don't mistake it, the 5-foot-10, 177-pound forward could get his own offense, too.
Starting as a freshman in 2015-16 on the Bantam team, rising up to U16 and then spending his last two years on SSM's highest Prep team, Rollwagen racked up 58 goals.
One way or the other, he knew where the puck needed to go. That's backed up by 153 career assists in 221 games in the program.
"My linemates, they were unbelievable," Rollwagen said after his senior season this spring. "(University of Michigan commit) Brendan Brisson put the puck in the net, no doubt about it. Giving him the puck in the offensive zone and we had a great D core. It was a lot of moving parts, but it just clicked."
The Bloomington, Minnesota, native poured in 23 goals to go with 42 assists back in 2015-16 to start his career with the Bantam team. Rollwagen impressed right away in helping the tight-knit group of Sabres to a national title.
He and several players came from Breakaway Academy, a sports-focused fifth through eighth grade school in Chaska. Second round NHL draft pick to the Anaheim Ducks, Jackson LaCombe, was among the group.
"It’s pretty much a hockey school," Rollwagen said. "We have school from 8 to 12, eat lunch then play hockey. It’s pretty new."
It made SSM a logical next step.
"Shattuck first came on my radar in my eighth grade year when all my buddies went down there and tried out," Rollwagen said. "We were all just a tight group at the time so I thought I’d give it a shot. I got a phone call from coach Ben (Umhoefer) saying I got accepted and it all happened really quick."
He and the U16 Sabres were nearly champs again in 2017, losing by a goal in the national championship. Rollwagen had nine goals and 25 assists.
As a junior, he was on another highly-ranked SSM squad that made the bracket stage at nationals. Rollwagen paid his dues on the back line while still adding eight goals and 30 assists to his stats.
"I’d like to say I’m a playmaking forward who’s pretty smart and has a knack for setting people up," Rollwagen said. "Reliable on both ends of the ice."
He and his senior teammates' roles increased in 2018-19 as the team had one of its more successful regular seasons in memory.
In 55 games, just like the year before, Rollwagen soared to 18 goals and 56 assists. His 72 points were fifth on the team. All five are Division I talents.
Rollwagen commited to the University of Nebraska, Omaha.
The Mavericks were a Frozen Four team in 2015 and have three NCAA Tournament appearances since moving to Division I in 1997-98. Its home Baxter Arena was built in 2015.
UNO was after him for his ability to provide energy, quickness and hard forechecking. He hopes to be part of the program's upswing after a 9-24-3 campaign in 2018-19.
"It kind of reminded me of Shattuck, honestly, in just how they treat their players," Rollwagen said. "It’s high class and they always have the best thought for their players. Their facilities were top-notch. All that combined and the NCHC (National Collegiate Hockey Conference) aAs well is the best conference I think. All that played together.
First, Rollwagen's off to the United State High School League's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2019 USHL Phase II Draft.
SSM teammate Jack Blake was selected by Cedar Rapids in the 17th round.
The path Rollwagen took to this point is different from the prototypical high school student, and even some of his hockey bretheren. Starting out young in the State of Hockey isn't atypical, but he's been on a highly focused path for several years.
He thanked his mother, Kristi, and his coaches along the way for helping pave the way. He's also fielded his fair share of questions wondering what life is like as a boarding school at the country's premier prep hockey school.
"They’re always curious. Everyone made sacrifices for me to come down here, so them asking questions is good," Rollwagen said. "Because as an outsider looking in it can look crazy sending your kid off at such a young age, but they don’t really know the payout it has and the lifelong friends."