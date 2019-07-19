During a race, the Faribault cross country teams have dozens, if not hundreds, of opposing runners fueling them to go faster.
At their weeklong summer getaway? A hoard of horse flies kept them churning.
"Our running was basically just easy miles because that's where we're at in the training progression," said girls coach Willie Clapp. "We were running around the lake, so (the route) was pretty flat, but there were a lot of horse flies. That made us run a little faster."
Over 20 of the Faribault boys and girls teams took a trip to boys coach Mark Bongers cabin for a week of training and bonding in prep for the upcoming season.
The summer trip is a longstanding tradition going back to Clapp's days as a Falcon runner.
The team went to Lake Byllesby in Cannon Falls in recent years, but the lake has become uninhabitable due to E.coli.
The move up north allowed Faribault to mix up their training regiment with clear water that served as a sanctuary from their winged enemies.
"We had a beautiful lake so we did some water running and workouts where they run out of the lake and we’d do some abs, pushups, burpees and run back into the lake," Clapp said. "We'd do some relays in the water. You go for your morning run and swim during the day."
Cullinary skills were also put to the test.
"They’re responsible two times during the trip to cook. We put them in groups," Bongers said. "They’re responsible for cooking the meal and cleaning it up."
The coaches could confirm there were no E.coli scares on the menu, either. Burgers and hot dogs, chicken alfredo, soup, sandwiches and breakfast food were some of the selections that kept the hard-working crew fueled up.
Down time offered the chance to hop in a kayak, play lawn games and kick back.
Leading into the trip, the runners kept training light in June and began to ramp up in July.
"We have a summer running program. Three or four days a week they get together as a team, whoever can show up," Bongers said. "Sometimes there will be five, sometimes 15 to 20, who show up and run as a group. This coming Tuesday I have a day camp they’ll be coming out to my place. They’ll run in the morning, hang out and have lunch. It gives us the ability to see where everyone’s at. We try to do a couple different things in the offseason to touch base with them and see where they’re at."
Bongers said as a rule of thumb, girls will aim to accrue 100-200 miles during the summer and boys 200-300. These numbers can vary depending on other activities, health and running experience.
So far, Bongers and Clapp like what they've seen starting from the top down from their upperclassmen captains.
"We really let our captains take control," Clapp said. "In June they’re playing frisbee and soccer and light running. This time of year they're adding more miles."\
Added Bongers: "Most of our captains were up there this year. They’re able to start their captain’s duties at this time. They could show them the routine we go through with warmups and harder parts of the runs. It was nice, because the captains and seniors were there. We don’t do goals (for the season) yet, but we can at least talk about it. This gives them the opp to determine what they want to go for."