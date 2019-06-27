The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown summer volleyball 17U team won the Star of the North Games volleyball tournament June 15-16 in Rochester. The 16U team, not pictured, placed third in its division. The 17U team, front row from left to right: Ellie Ready, Allison Rients, Autumn Taylor, Delaney Donahue, Kylie Pittmann. Back row: Coach Crystal Lamont, Toryn Richards, Trista Hering, Alex Heuss, coach Ken Trnka. (Photo submitted by Crystal Lamont)