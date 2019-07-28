The opening game of the Region 3C playoffs between the Montgomery Mallards at the Faribault Lakers Sunday was postponed due to inclement weather.
The two teams will reconvene 8 p.m. Monday at Bell Field.
Other region games were squeezed in Sunday.
No. 2 St. Patrick Irish beat the No. 7 St. Benedict Saints 9-2, the No. 1 New Market Muskies and the No. 6 Prior Lake Mudcats beat the No. 3 New Prague Orioles 3-1.
If Faribault wins, it will play New Market Tuesday night in Veseli. A loss sends it to Wednesday to play at Lonsdale.