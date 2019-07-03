Bell Field's classic outfield ivy helped out the home team Tuesday, but it wasn't enough to give Faribault Legion Post 43 a win.
The Rochester Redhawks Post 92 team swept Faribault by scores of 9-3 and 4-2.
In game one, Faribault (3-10) bounced back from allowing three runs in the top of the second inning by scoring three in the bottom of the third.
Faribault's Stefan Anderson hit a solo inside-the-park home run to lead off the inning. The No. 9 hitter hit a gapper to the right center field fence. Two Rochester outfielders threw their hands up to signal a lost ball and subsequently a ground rule double.
The umpire did not immediately call a ground rule double, however, and the Rochester coach urged his players to field the ball. It was too late at that point as Anderson scored standing up without a throw.
Alex Korbel reached on a grounder to score Jack Jandro and Zach Van Thomme tied it with an RBI single to score Josh Oathoudt.
Van Thomme pitching in his third inning of work nearly had two outs in two pitches, but a one-out error came back to haunt. Four straight singles and five total in the frame allowed Rochester to score four runs and take control.
Rochester made three errors and had 15 hits. Faribault made two errors and had five hits.
Faribault's first lead of the day came in the bottom of the third of game two.
Noah Murphy had one of Post 43's two hits with his single scoring Timmy Leider and Jandro.
Errors played a part again as two straight to open the fourth and three total in the frame sparked a four-run Rochester rally. It spoiled what was Kipp Bonde's best outing on the mound to date.
Van Thomme was hit by a pitch with one out in the seventh that brought the tying run to the plate to no avail.
Rochester had four hits and an error. Faribault had two hits and three errors.
The Redhawks are comprised mostly of players from Rochester Mayo High School.
Faribault's season averages move to 4.3 runs scored per game and allow 7.3.
Among regular contributors, Oathoudt leads the team with a .441 batting average. Blake Borwege leads with a 3.06 ERA.
With six regular season games to go and seeking to end a seven-game skid, Faribault next welcomes Sleepy Eye Post 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Sleepy Eye went 10-10 as a Class A team in the high school season.
Aces high against Lakers
The Faribault Lakers were shut (9-12) out for the third game in a row after an 8-0 defeat at the hands of non-league foe the Red Wing Aces (13-10) Tuesday in Red Wing.
The Lakers (8-9 Dakota-Rice-Scott League) are next at the St. Patrick Irish (14-5, 12-4 DRS) 2 p.m. Saturday. Faribault's best win of the season was a 10-9 win on June 6 that snapped the Irish's 8-0 start to the season. St. Patrick is in second place in the DRS and Faribault is sixth with less than three weeks remaining.
K-W legion wins
A week after being named Kenyon-Wanamingo baseball's team MVP in the high school season, lefty Owen Hilke tossed a complete game shutout to lead K-W Post 78 to a 3-0 victory Tuesday night at Cannon Falls.
The game was moved from Wanamingo to John Burch Park due to wet field conditions, but Hilke felt right at home in striking out 14, scattering three hits and walking none. He threw 63 strikes in 92 pitches.
In 14 innings of work against CF in the last two starts going to the spring, Hilke has allowed one run. He also went 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI and was hit by two pitches.
Luke Berg also had an RBI. K-W had four hits and walked four times.
K-W was originally scheduled to go to Cannon Falls for another game Monday, but now CF will travel to Wanamingo for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.
Rochester Redhawks 9, Faribault 3 (Game 1)
R — 030 411 0
F — 003 000 0
Faribault batting — Stefan Anderson 2-3, R, RBI, HR, SB; Josh Oathoudt 1-3, R, BB, SB; Zach Van Thomme 1-3, RBI; Kipp Bonde 1-3; Jack Jandro 0-2, R, RBI, HBP; Noah Murphy 0-2, HBP
Faribault pitching — Blake Borwege 1IP-1H-0ER-0R-0BB-0K-14P; Van Thomme (L) 2⅓IP-9H-5ER-7R-1BB-3K-54P, Kyle Kohl 1⅔IP-3H-1ER-1R-0BB-1K-32P, Anderson 2IP-2H-0ER-1R-2BB-0K-26P
Rochester Redhawks 4, Faribault 2
R — 000 040 0
F — 002 000 0
Faribault batting — Murphy 1-3, 2 RBI; Jake Dolter 1-3, SB; Timmy Leider 0-1, R, HBP; Van Thomme 0-2, HBP
Faribault pitching — Bonde (L) 4⅓IP-3H-0ER-4R-2BB-4K-61P, Oathoudt 2⅔IP-1H-0ER-0R-1BB-4K-40P
Kenyon-Wanamingo 3, Cannon Falls 0
K-W batting — Owen Hilke 2-2, 2 HBP, RBI, 2B; Colin Sviggum 1-3, BB, R; Tyler Craig 1-4; Alec Johnson 0-1, BB; Gavin Sommer 0-2, R; Luke Berg 0-3, RBI; Cole Flom 0-3, BB
K-W pitching — Hilke 7IP-3H-0ER-0R-0BB-14K-92P