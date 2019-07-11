The upcoming 2019-20 season is a chance for the Faribault High School boys basketball team to reinvent itself.
Gone are nine seniors from last year's section semifinal squad that featured one of the Big 9 Conference's best in Joe Palmer. The Falcons won 11 games and nine in the deep Big 9.
The work begins this summer to try to build on what was the third double-digit win season in the last four years.
"We’re shooting very well. We play a good team game, we’re passing the ball more than last year," said rising senior Abdi Abdullahi. "We have a good group all around. We’re solid, we have no weaknesses right now. We build on each other."
The summer has been productive as Faribault's varsity squad sits with a 5-3 record playing in the Eastview summer league. There, they see Big 9 foe Rochester Mayo as well as Edina, Prior Lake and a pair of Eastview squads, to name a few. The league also features a JV division.
The Falcons lack a big, hulking post presence. In the era of positionless basketball where players of all positions are asked to be multi-faceted, this team thinks it can survive without it.
"Overall, like (Abdullahi) said, we’re just passing the ball really well. Our shooting’s really good, too. We’re working on that a lot," said rising junior guard John Palmer. "We lost a lot of seniors last year. This year’s a whole different story. Last year they were more bigger, this year we’ve got more shooters."
Rising senior guard Maverick Jeanes brings back experience as well as rising junior Nick Ehlers who will man the paint.
Abdullahi is the team's leader in many statistical categories including in points (10.3) and rebounds (5.4). He will be asked to take on more ballhandling responsibilities as well as acting as a reliable defender with his long wingspan.
Palmer earned varsity minutes in six games, mostly late in the season.
Rising seniors Aqbal Abdullahi, Nick Flom, Max Grevious and Evan Larson also earned minutes a year ago.
When not in league play, the program holds its own camp four days a week for three weeks in June and another three in July.
The camp is open to kids kindergarten through 12th grade and is split up into different time slots.
Second-year coach Eric Hildebrandt is pleased with how his first full summer at the helm is going. He was hired in August 2018 after summer work was complete.
Ninety-eight kids in total attended the camp.
Mondays are reserved for the high-schoolers, Tuesday grades 6-8, Wednesday grades 3-5 and Thursday 6-12.
"They’ve been awesome. They jump in with the little guys now and then," Hildebrandt said of his high school kids sticking around for other sessions. "They stop in after speed and strength camp, which is neat. All the kids are working hard and have great attitudes."
League play allows Faribault to implement its offensive system in small batches.
The camps take another focus.
"The biggest thing is skill development," Hildebrandt said. "If you can get better at dribbling, the passing and the fundamental things then come season time it’s easier to teach everything. Then when you put in a bunch of offensive things in the summer you don’t see them until November. A lot of them play a fall sport, which is awesome. With all of that going on in that gap, how much are they really going to retain in terms of systematic stuff?
"We want to develop their skills so their skill level is higher when they come into the season if you have guys who can dribble, pass and shoot, it’s easier to teach them anything. You have to be able to do those things."
The 90-minute session is divided up three ways between FHS' two gyms. In one gym, players divide up into guards and posts for position-specific work. In the other gym, players take on two 15-minute sessions that can go over miscellaneous skills like ball handling, 3-on-3/1-on-1 work or fast breaks.
Brady Combs, a 2016 FHS grad and rising junior guard at Bethel University, has stopped in to help coach ballhandling drills.
Players spend 30 minutes in each gym before the reward at the end: 30 minutes of pick-up basketball.
The camps will finish at the end of July before gym floor resurfacing commences.
Abdullahi and company are eager to show what they've got when it comes time to reconvene in November.
"We all know some important people graduated for us," Abdullahi said. "There are a lot of roles to be filled, but I think we have talented players to fill those roles."