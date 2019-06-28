Emotion spilled out onto the pitch in Oceanside, California.
Not only because of a loss, but for the end of the road for a band of brothers.
The Shattuck-St. Mary’s under-17 boys soccer team closed a 25-3-3 season Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the United States Soccer Development Academy playoffs.
“It was an excellent run,” said SSM Director of Boys Soccer and U17 coach Sean Bushey. “There’s really only one team that will ultimately be really happy. We would have liked to win one more game, but I’m really proud.”
The Sabres earned their playoff spot with a dominating regular season. They won the 12-team Mid-America division of the USSDA’s Central Conference with a 19-1-1 regular season league record.
Six teams from the Mid-America qualified for the playoffs, which tied for the most out of any of the seven divisions.
The pressure was on from the start at a tournament chock full of top prep talent.
“It’s the best youth event. It’s huge. There were over 200 college coaches at our first two games,” Bushey said. “Our players were receiving a lot of phone calls now.”
For SSM to advance to the knockout stage required winning its four-team group.
“There’s tension on each game, which is really cool to be a part of,” Bushey said. “Each game matters; you can’t drop points or take a loss. There’s an immediate pressure on that first game.”
On June 18, SSM took down FC Golden State (13-10-3 USSDA) 2-0 to open up Group G play.
The team’s leading goal scorer, Matthew Roou (Germantown, Wisconsin), put SSM on top with a goal in the ninth minute.
Connor Gist (Eagan, Minnesota) added insurance in the 81st minute to cap off a win against one of the last teams to squeeze into the playoffs.
“We came out a little bit nervous. We hadn’t played in a month. May 19 to June 18,” Bushey said. “There was the anxiety of the playoffs and young people. But it was cool to watch them perform. A 2-0 win, it wasn’t pretty, but it was hard fought. We scored some great goals and got some great energy.”
SSM had a day to recover before returning to the SoCal Soccer Complex for its second game against DC United (11-7-2 USSDA).
DC scored in the 12th minute, but Rouu was there again to salvage a tie for SSM in the 85th minute.
“In the next game vs. DC United, they were an extremely athletic team,” Bushey said. “In that game, we went down early. “That kind of settled us in. We probably played some of our best soccer of the year after that. To get that result was awesome. It put is in a situation we were in control of our destiny in the playoffs.”
Some fatigue began to set in tournament-wide as teams were scheduled for three games in five days in group play.
Fortunately for SSM, its final game came against an Orlando SC (15-6-4 USSDA) team that was eliminated from advancing at this stage after a 2-1 loss to DC and a 3-0 loss to Golden State.
The Sabres left nothing to chance Saturday with two scores in the first 50 minutes en route to a 2-0 win.
Cade Thomson (Northfield, Minnesota) found the net in the 12th minnute. Wyllie Trujillo (Albuquerque, New Mexico) scored in the first minute of the second half (46’).
Mitch Budler (Lincoln, Nebraska) recorded his second shutout of the trip and was in net for all 360 tournament minutes.
SSM earned 7 points in the group stage, edging Golden State’s 6. DC had 4 and Orlando 0.
The Sabres were bolstered by a strong traveling fan contingent.
“We really put in a mature performance against Orlando,” Bushey said. “There was a lot of support. The sideline was packed in maroon in Oceanside, California, which was cool to see. The girls team was there as well as family and friends.”
SSM drew Group F champ Concorde Fire (14-10-4 USSDA) hailing from the Atlanta area in the quarterfinals.
Two quick goals midway through the first half loomed large for the Fire. Chase Oliver scored in the 24th minute followed by a Miguel Ramirez score in the 28th.
“The first 10 minutes we started well and created chances. We just kind of lost our way after,” Bushey said. “We gave up a couple goals. We got to halftime and made a couple of adjustments.”
Tino Lopez (Las Vegas, Nevada) gave the Sabres life with a goal in the 79th minute, but it proved too little too late.
“They gave everything,” Bushey said. “We hit the post, we were in their box, but it was a day we ended up on the short end. It was a tough ending, but we represented ourselves well. We put a good foot forward.”
Bushey recalled the scene after the final whistle and what it meant on a broader scale.
“The most important piece is that it was a team collective effort,” Bushey said. “We had a roster of 23 there. Not everyone got to play in the event, but everyone trained and bought in. Being part of a collective group, that was the most enjoyable part. Then the loss at the end there was sincere emotion that all comes out. Tears not only about losing, but the group. They fought hard and worked hard together. The most poignant and important message is that everybody has something to provide and to give.”