It's been two months since the Waterville Indians lost a baseball game.

The amatuer baseball squad improved to 25-1 and extended its win streak to 25 with Tuesday's 5-2 win at the Class B Shakopee Indians (10-14).

Waterville plays its final 13/60 League game 2 p.m. Saturday at the St. Clair Wood Ducks. Waterville won the first meeting 10-5 June 12. Only two other opponents have scored five or more runs since.

Waterville Indians 5, Shakopee Indians 2

W — 200 100 020

S — 000 002 000

Waterville batting — Bladyn Bartelt 2-3; Sam Stier 2-5, 2 R, RBI, 2B, SB; Ben Boran 1-3, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Dalton Grose 1-4, R, BB; Nate Lee 1-5, R; Riley Schultz 0-2, R, 2 BB; Nolan Grose 0-4, BB; Luke Sellner 0-4, BB

Waterville pitching — Sellner (W) 7IP-8H-2ER-2R-2BB-4K-105P, Bartelt (S) 2IP-1H-0ER-0R-0BB-4K-25P

