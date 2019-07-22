With the help of a few former Faribault Falcons, the TC Blitz 18U fastpitch softball team took home a national championship.
Playing in their final game together, 2019 Faribault High School graduates McKayla Armbruster and Abby Van Ryn, as well as 2018 FHS graduate Bre Bresnahan, were part of the Premiere Girls Fastpitch Southeast Regional tournament championship team.
Ali Schaak, a 2018 FHS graduate, is also on the Blitz but was not present for the championship. Former FHS assistant softball coach Jesse Armbruster is the Blitz’ co-coach with JP Pallais.
Schaak and Bresnahan are teammates at the University of Minnesota, Duluth. Van Ryn is off to the University of St. Thomas and Armbruster to Minnesota State University, Mankato.
The tournament was in Hendersonville, Tennessee, near Nashville. The Blitz went undefeated in the five-day tournament that featured 114 teams from 14 states.
The program is based in Lakeville and is composed of players from the Twin Cities metro and Rochester. Most on the traveling team are collegiate bound players.
The 18U squad’s 2018-19 schedule went to Peoria, Illinois, and across Minnesota before arriving to Tennessee. The Blitz played teams from the U.S. and Canada.
Rising Faribault senior Abby Lake is a member of the 16U team. Both 16U and 18U took home trophies at multiple tournaments throughout the season.
Former FHS head coach Chris Silber is head coach of the 14U team along with daughter, Meghan, as assistant.
The Blitz are holding tryouts for 12U and 14U teams 5:30 p.m. July 29 at Christian Life Academy in Farmington. Tryouts for 16U and 18U teams are at the same time and location July 30.