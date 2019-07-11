No errors. No runs allowed. Only one inning without a run scored.
It was hard to find much at fault in the Faribault Lakers’ (11-13, 10-10 Dakota-Rice-Scott League) 10-0 pummeling of the Union Hill Bulldogs (6-17, 4-15 DRS) Wednesday night at Bell Field.
Joey Grote spun his best outing of the season, tossing a seven-inning, four-hit complete game. He struck out 13 and walked four and reduced his season ERA to 1.976 over 13⅔ innings.
Grote pitched with the lead almost all night.
Matt Lane crushed a double in the first inning. The Lakers came up scoreless in the frame, but it set the tone for 11 more hits to come.
Jake Stocker came around from first base to score on a Dylan Valentyn single in the second inning.
Grote helped his cause with a sacrifice fly in the third.
The team-wide effort continued as Dylan O’Neil singled in the fourth to plate Kyle Murphy.
Murphy had a target on his back as he was hit by three pitches, but they were just glancing blows that allowed him to remain in the game.
An error brought in another Laker run in the fifth.
A five-run sixth inning broke the game open as the first six Lakers reached base. Two Union Hill errors also helped.
A run scored on an error, Grote had an RBI single, Stocker walked in a run and Murphy was hit by a pitch to make it 9-0.
Faribault walked off in the seventh via 10-run mercy rule thanks to another Bulldog error on a ground ball to short that scored Tyler Francis.
Union Hill made four errors. It was the fifth time it was shutout on offense.
Faribault earned its second shutout win of the season.
Dan Meger took the loss for Union Hill, going five innings and allowing four runs (all earned) on 10 hits. The Lakers struck out just twice in the game.
Lane had three hits to lead Faribault on offense. Stocker, O’Neil and Grote had two hits.
The Lakers are next at the Montgomery Mallards (12-8, 12-8 DRS) 8 p.m. Friday. They seek revenge after the Mallards won the first of two meetings 5-2 June 2 in Faribault.
Montgomery’s four-game win streak was snapped in Monday’s 2-1 loss to the second place team in the DRS, the St. Patrick Irish.
Faribault is next at home 2 p.m. Sunday for its final non-league game against the Austin Greyhounds.
Faribault Lakers 10, Union Hill Bulldogs 0 (7 innings)
U — 000 000 0XX
F — 011 115 1XX
Faribault batting — Matt Lane 3-4, R, RBI, BB, 2B; Jake Stocker 2-3, R, RBI, BB; Joey Grote 2-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2B; Dylan O’Neil 2-5, R, RBI, SB; Jack Helgeson 1-3, 2 BB; Mitch Johnson 1-4, 2 R; Dylan Valentyn 1-4, RBI; Kyle Murphy 0-0, 2 R, RBI, BB, 3 HBP; Tyler Francis 0-0, R, BB
Faribault pitching — Grote (W) 7IP-4H-0ER-0R-4BB-13K-114P