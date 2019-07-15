The Waterville Indians kept rolling on the road over the weekend.
They picked up seasons sweeps of the Wells Wildcats by a 13-2 final score Saturday and 5-0 Sunday at the Janesville Jays.
Waterville moves to 23-1 on the season with all 23 wins in a row. It's shut out 10 opponents.
The Indians have three games left in the regular season, all of which are on the road.
They're at the Shakopee Indians 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the St. Clair Wood Ducks in the league finale 2 p.m. Saturday and at the Elko Express 7:30 p.m. July 24.
Waterville Indians 13, Wells Wildcats 2 (8 innings)
Wa. — 002 022 25X
We. — 000 000 20X
Waterville batting — Bladyn Bartelt 3-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2B, SB; Sam Stier 3-5, R, RBI, 2 2B; Ben Boran 2-3, R, RBI, HBP; Ty Kaus 2-4, 2 R, RBI, BB, 3B; Nolan Grose 2-5, R, 2 RBI; Dalton Grose 2-5, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2B; Riley Schults 2-5, 2 R, 2 RBI; Colby Fessel 1-1, RBI; Luke Sellner 1-4, R; Tommy Gannon 0-5, RBI
Waterville pitching — Dallas McBroom (W) 6IP-4H-0ER-0R-5BB-6K-116P, Troy Stehr 2IP-2H-0ER-2R-1BB-3K-43P
Jack attack
The Wanamingo Jacks haven't lost since June 2.
Their streak stretched to 13 as they won a pair of weekend home games Saturday 12-4 vs. the Dodge County Diamondbacks and Sunday 8-3 vs. the Waseca Braves in Twin Rivers League action.
Wanamingo has three regular season games remaining. They'll face the last team to beat them, Stewartville-Racine, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Stewartville.
Wanamingo Jacks 12, Dodge County Diamondbacks 4
D — 020 000 020
W — 241 310 01X
Wanamingo batting — Connor Sviggum 3-3, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 2B, SB; Alex Roosen 3-5, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2B, HR, HBP; Sam Roosen 3-5, 2 R, RBI; Aaron Holmes 2-3, R, BB; Sean Wingfield 2-5, 2B; Peder Sviggum 2-5, 2 R; Eric Swiggum 2-6, 2 R, RBI; Gavin Roosen 2-6, RBI, 2B; Dylan Craig 1-4
Wanamingo pitching — C. Sviggum (W) 6IP-4H-0ER-2R-4BB-4K, Craig (S) 3IP-5H-2ER-2R-1BB
Wanamingo Jacks 8, Waseca Braves 3
Was. — 201 000 000
Wan. — 100 500 02X
Wanamingo batting — S. Roosen 3-5, R, 3 RBI; Craig 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2B; G. Roosen 2-4, 2 R, BB; C. Sviggum 1-3, 2 R, BB; Swiggum 1-3, RBI; Wingfield 1-3; Brady Anfinson 1-4, R; A. Roosen 0-4, RBI
Wanamingo pitching — Anfinson (W) 9IP-6H-3ER-3R-2BB-5K
Morries split weekend games
The Morristown Morries split a pair of weekend games. They knocked off the Janesville Jays 8-5 Saturday in Janesville and dropped to the Wells Wildcats 6-5 Sunday in Wells.
Matt Saemrow went 3-for-5 with a home run to lead Morristown in the win. Bradley Van Deinse also had three hits and Tate Harmon on the mound allowed just one earned run and struck out 10.
Morristown fell behind 4-0 to Wells but clawed back within three in the fifth inning.
The Morries had 11 hits and had runners on in scoring position in seven innings but was unable to come up with the key hits.
They sit in fifth place in the 13/60 League with the possibility to move up to fourth.
Morristown closes the regular season 2 p.m. Saturday vs. the Cleveland Spiders.