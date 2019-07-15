It's not common for a rules official to gather a following at a golf tournament.
But it can happen.
Mark Dusbabek, 55, felt the love at the 3M Open July 4-7 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine. The former Faribault High School football standout, as well as former Minnesota Golden Gopher, Houston Oiler and Minnesota Viking, has reinvented himself after his playing days as a PGA Tour rules official.
"First of all, I love coming back to the Midwest," Dusbabek said. "Minnesota was hard and challenging because there were a lot of people from high school, college and my family that I wanted to see and spend time with. I ran into a couple Vikings guys, too. Randall McDaniel in particular. I hung out with him for a while."
His affinity for golf led him to volunteer with the Southern California Golf Association to get his foot in the door in the golf world.
Dusbabek found several paying jobs with the PGA of America's Metropolitan Section and back with the SCGA before he made the big leagues in another sport.
He was hired by the PGA Tour as a rules official in 2006.
Dusbabek had to wait 13 years before an event came to Minnesota this summer.
He earned celebrity status for the week with features on Twin Cities news stations as well as on PGATour.com.
Being at a tournament site makes for a long week, but Dusbabek did his best to accomodate everyone he could.
The crowds were out in full force for the PGA Tour's first stop in Minnesota since 1969. History was made as 20-year-old Matthew Wolff became the ninth youngest winner in PGA Tour history and the second youngest since 1932. The tournament is inked for six more years in Blaine.
"I think that Minnesota always has shown that they’re great golf fans and very knowledgeable. It’s great to see them all come out," Dusbabek reflected of his week close to home. "So many of them come out and are respectful of the golfers and the golf tournament and just have fun. It was a tough week because of Fourth of July and I know everyone loves to go up to their cabins up north. Next year I know it will be different so it won’t interrupt with their boating activities. Overall, I was very impressed. I think Hollis Cavner and his staff did a great job organizing it. I wasn’t familiar with Blaine and the TPC, but I ended up staying downtown and my wife and I had a great time going to all my favorite restaurants."
Then, before he knew it, it was back to life on the road. The John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, was next in his sights.
Taking ownership
A PGA Tour rules official does far more than ride around in a cart waiting to hand out a ruling.
"Come September they give us our wish list of tournaments we’re interested in signing up for. Once you establish your schedule, that’s set for the entire year. When that’s all said and done you’re going to work 28 weeks. Twenty-eight weeks sounds great with 24 weeks vacation, however, in between you go visit what we call site visits.
"Everybody has four tournaments they’re the advance official for. You have to go there the week before the tournament and you line up everything for the event from the TV towers to the rope lines to practice locations, dining and everything soup to nuts with the tournament. You take ownership of that tournament."
Dusbabek's four are the Sony Open in Hawaii in January, the RBC Canadian Open in June, the TOUR Championship in Atlanta in August and the Zozo Championship in Japan in October.
Each provide a distinct challenge this year.
The Sony Open's Waialae course is undergoing renovations. The Canadian Open is alternating to a new host site both in 2020 and 2021. The Zozo is a new tournament halfway across the world.
Dusbabek's schedule to round out 2019 takes him to Reno, Portland for a minor league Korn Ferry Tour event, Atlanta for two weeks and then to a stint at the PGA Tour's fall events.
Despite his love for the game, his job and ailments stemming from his playing days make it tough for Dusbabek to tee it up himself.
"Funny thing is I used to play a lot," Dusbabek said. "I got into the game because I love golf, I love playing. I’m recently married and looking for a place for my new wife and I to find a home was taking up all my time. I had some ailments come back up with my knee and shoulder so I’m taking a break from golf trying to heal myself and concentrating more on my personal life. I actually go on an annual trip to Vegas with my Faribault buddies. There’s 16 of us that go. This will be the seventh year of us doing it, maybe the eighth year, and I actually can’t go this year because of other things going on but normally that’s my golf outing."
Dusbabek may live a hectic life, but he believes he's got plenty of years left out on tour.
"My wife and I are trying to buy a house right now. We’re looking at different areas and it’s just hard to navigate your personal life when you’re on the road all the time," Dusbabek said. "But that’s my life; it’s been that way for 14 years and I think it’ll be that way until I retire."