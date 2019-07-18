Throughout the summer, I've delved into conference, district or section previews for fall prep sports teams in the area.
It's time for a little volleyball, starting here with a look into Faribault High School's Section 1AAA.
What's changed?
Two teams exit and two teams enter into the section that otherwise remains intact from the last cycle in 2017 and 2018.
The 28th and 29th largest schools in the state per Minnesota State High School League enrollment numbers depart in Lakeville North and Lakeville South. These were the top two seeds in last year's playoffs and combined to post a 55-10 record. South finished fifth at the state tournament and North is a recent power, winning state in 2017.
Taking their place are Hastings (12-17 in 2018), which moves from Section 3, and Red Wing (9-19), which bumps up from Class AA to AAA.
Team-by-team
ALBERT LEA
Albert Lea is one of the smaller schools in the section. It struggled in 2018, going 0-17 overall and 0-10 within the section. The Tigers won just four sets in 2018 and will look to snap a 21-match losing streak dating back to 2017. The Tigers graduated all-Big 9 Conference honorable mention outside hitter Kailey VanRiper as well as four other seniors. Head coach Jamie Cameron enters his fifth season.
AUSTIN
The Packers were 6-19 a year ago, 3-6 within the section and had just three wins over Class AAA foes. Austin figures to be a veteran bunch as it listed no middle-schoolers or freshmen on the 2018 roster and returns eight juniors while graduating four. Back in the fold will be all-Big 9 Conference outside hitter Jordyn McCormack. The Packers will also look to build continuity under second-year head coach Lauren Cost. Austin will gun for its first winning season since 2008.
FARIBAULT
The Falcons will use the next two seasons to see what they can do as their entire roster will be composed of juniors or younger barring a senior joining the squad this fall. FHS finished 8-18 (2-9 in section) last season while dealing with some injuries. Plenty of new faces were also learning the ropes following a big senior class that graduated from the 2017 team that went 19-8. Faribault returns a pair of talented setters in all-Big 9 Conference performer Payton Evenstad and all-Big 9 honorable mention Bennett Wolff. Liberto Hanna Cunniff is also back in the fold, so the key for the Falcons will be replacing three graduating hitters, including all-Big 9 middle/right side hitter Ellie Knutson. Head coach JoAnna Lane enters her fourth year at the helm.
FARMINGTON
Farmington hails from the South Suburban Conference and is one of just two non-Big 9 Conference teams in the section. The Tigers were 16-13 (5-4 in section) a year ago against a challenging schedule that featured powers state-runner up Eagan, Shakopee and the Lakeville schools. Farmington graduates five players, mostly on the front line. Head coach Mike Woody has led the Tigers for over a decade.
HASTINGS
Hastings is coming off a 12-17 season where the Raiders were 1-7 in the Metro East Conference. Hastings dipped down to play some Class A and AA foes in 2018 and was 1-24 in 2017. The Raiders seek their first winning season since 2014. Amy Johnson was a new head coach in 2018. Six players graduated from last year's team.
NORTHFIELD
Based on 2018 results, the Raiders presume to be one of the favorites to represent the section at state. They finished 24-7 a year ago (10-3 in section) and pushed Lakeville South to five sets in the section semifinals. Northfield also went 28-3 in 2017 before dropping in the finals to North, so it will be one of the biggest benefactors of the Lakeville exodus. The Raiders return all-Big 9 Conference performers libero Emma Torstenston, outside hitter Bronwyn Timperley and all-Big 9 honorable mention defensive specialist Rachel Weber. Head coach Tim Torstenson enters his 11th season and is a former section coach of the year.
OWATONNA
A young Owatonna team took its licks last year, posting a 5-24 record (1-9 in section). The future looks brighter, though, as the Huskies bring back their entire roster. That includes all-Big 9 Conference honorable mention outside hitter Alivia Johnson. Owatonna has finished with double-digit wins every other year this decade, so a bounceback year under third-year head coach Whitney Ordal would not be a big surprise.
RED WING
Ready or not, the Wingers' playoff path gets even tougher moving up to the state's largest class. Red Wing is coming off of a 9-19 season with five wins coming against Class A or AA foes. The Wingers graduate four players but return all-Big 9 Conference middle hitter Elle Thorson as well as honorable mention middle hitter Abi Deming. With the program building a rhythm with second-year head coach Lindsay Woychek, an improved season could be in the cards despite the heightened playoff prospectus.
ROCHESTER CENTURY
The Panthers, like Northfield, are another team that hopes to take advantage of a Lakeville-less section. Century was 24-7 (9-4 in section) last year, but will look to replace all-Big 9 Conference honorees at middle hitter, outside hitter and setter among seven total graduating seniors. Returning are all-Big 9 honorable mention libero Rachel Schmitz and right side hitter Ella Wieneke. The Panthers have won 20-plus matches three seasons in a row. Nichelle Guillaume enters her second year as head coach.
ROCHESTER JOHN MARSHALL
The Rockets were the fifth of five 20-plus win teams in the section last year as they went 20-11 and fared well against 1AAA teams (7-3). The future looks good for JM as it returns all-Big 9 Conference performers outside hitter Kailyn Steffes, setter Chayse Paulson and libero Mady Helvig. The Rockets have been above .500 each of the last three seasons and has had a winning team in six of head coach Jessica Stellmaker's eight years on the job.
ROCHESTER MAYO
The Spartans had a down year in 2018 going 12-19 (5-4 in section), but are almost always in the mix for a high seed come playoff time. Last year was a rebuilding year as Mayo returns its entire lineup, including all-Big 9 Conference honorable mention outside hitter Jadyn Koestering. Mayo went 4-4 in its final eight matches and appeared on the right track under veteran coach Deb Frederick.
WINONA
The Winhawks knocked off Faribault in a tight five-set playoff matchup and showed some promise with a 12-15 final record (6-4 in section) after a 1-5 start to the season. Back for Winona are all-Big 9 outside hitter Grace Rohde and honorable mention setter Emma Zeller. The team will have some chemistry to build after graduating seven seniors including at outside hitter. The Winhawks are led by veteran head coach Amber Mlynczak.