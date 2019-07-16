The Faribault Chammer of Commerce held its annual golf tournament Monday at Legacy Golf Course.
Storms held off until the evening as 21 teams hit the links for the scramble format.
The team of John Steffens Investments featuring Carl Lane, Jackie Johnson, Jackie Johnson and John Steffens took home first place with an 18-under-par score of 54.
The Faribault Property Management team was a shot behind in second place.
Holes one the course were sponsored by local businesses with some sending representatives to hand out free swag and challenge golfers to side games like Plinko or bag toss.
"We’ve got a staff that’s spending their days working on the economy in Faribault on behalf of business," Faribault Chamber of Commerce president Nort Johnson said to golfers during the post-round taco bar dinner. "Working on what we can do to help partnerships and education in Faribault. It’s these kind of events and your support that helps us be able to staff an office to do that work in Faribault."
The tournament theme was "Pars & Stripes" and encouraged participants to wear their best red, white and blue.
Golfers also had the opportunity to purchase raffle ticekts.
Prizes included a Mall of America prize pack, a round for four at Legacy, oil changes, a fold-up chair, vaccuum, backpack, a watch and more.