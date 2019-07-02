Join Suzanne Schwichtenberg as she leads a class in making a fun and simple painting on a canvas tote. The final project will have a flower theme which is perfect for a summer project! You may view a sample of the project on display at Buckham West.
The class will be held on Wednesday, July 17 from 1–3 p.m., and registration is required by calling 332-7357. Class fee is $20/person and includes all materials and guided instructions. Payment is due at the time of the class.
Summer tour
Once again Buckham West will be offering summer tours, highlighting local places of interest right in our own backyard. The first tour of the summer is scheduled for Thursday, July 18 at 10 a.m. when we tour the Minnesota Braille and Talking Book Library.
Since 1933, the Minnesota Braille and Talking Book Library (MBTBL), located on the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind campus, has provided a specialized public library service statewide to Minnesotans with visual, physical or reading disabilities. Library materials are sent to over 10,000 Minnesotans annually.
MBTBL works in partnership with the National Library Services for the Blind and Physically Handicapped. All services are free of charge including postage costs to mail materials to patrons and return them to the library. In addition to the NLS collection of audio and Braille materials, the library offers large print books and descriptive videos to eligible patrons.
There is no fee for this tour and pre-registration is required by calling 332-7357. Transportation on your own; meet at the tour site with details given upon your registration.
Believet Canine Service Partners
Located near Northfield and founded in 2014 by Sam Daly, a nationally recognized dog trainer, Believet Canine Service Partners is a nonprofit organization committed to improving the life and independence of every veteran they serve with the assistance of trained service dogs. Rescue dogs are a support system for our veterans, providing physical, mental and emotional support.
Come to Buckham West on Wednesday, July 24 at 10:30 a.m. and meet Sam, learn about the good work that is being done and why it is so important to our community, and find out how you might get involved. No membership is required and there is no cost. Please call 332-7357 to sign up.
Learn to use the loop!
If you are someone who has hearing loss and/or wears hearing aids, you may be interested in the following information. Buckham West has received a grant from the Bremer Foundation for the installation of a Hearing Loop into our newly constructed building expansion. This state-of-the-art technology will allow those with hearing difficulties to participate in programming with audio being transmitted directly to their hearing aids.
In order to take advantage of the Hearing Loop, we would like to invite all hearing aid users to learn how to use this technology by attending an educational session on Wednesday, July 31 at 3:30 p.m. in the new Buckham West Conference Room. No membership is required and there is no cost. Please call 332-7357 to sign up.
Reminders
Please note that the Thursday Afternoon Bunco Club will be taking a break for the rest of the summer. The group will begin meeting again on Sept. 12.
The Buckham West Board of Directors meets on Monday at 8:30 a.m.
Openings remain for the next advance care planning workshop. Kerry Hjelmgren, Honoring Choices Coordinator, will lead the discussion from 10–11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10. This free program is open to the public; please pre-register by calling 507-497-3061 or emailing honoringchoices@allina.com.
Buckham West, Fashions on Central and Senior Dining will be closed for Independence Day on Thursday. There will be no programs or noon meal served. We’ll be back on Friday.
Nominations are now being sought for the 2019 Rice County Outstanding Senior Citizen. Pick up a form at Buckham West or online at ricecountyfair.net. For information call Char Wetzel at 507-334-5738 or email at wachawe@hickorytech.net. Deadline to submit is Thursday.
Upcoming trips
Jackpot Junction Tuesday and Wednesday, July 9 and 10. $75 includes hotel and transportation. Casino pays $50 on player’s card and more.
Mystery Tour day trip on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 7:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m. One day mini-vacation, flyer available. Lots of activity, touring and food, all for $149. Motorcoach transportation included.
Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 29. $40 includes motorcoach transportation and admission to the fair.
“Looney Lutherans” on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 10:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. at the Ames Center, Burnsville. New musical comedy for the young at heart. $69 includes Old Country Buffet lunch, performance and motorcoach transportation.
Door County trip on Oc. 21–24. New brochures are available. Includes three nights at Rowley’s Bay, ferry to Washington Island, an excursion boat outing on the bay side of Lake Michigan and great meals.
Brochures now available: Hostfest Sept. 24–27, Branson on Nov. 7–11, and Nashville on Nov. 14–19.