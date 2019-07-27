God’s grace comes to us in many ways. This blessing we don’t deserve shows up often in words of forgiveness, given to us in preaching, the sacraments of baptism and Holy Communion or in absolution, but consider also what Martin Luther included as a source of grace: “the mutual conversation and consolation of the brethren.”
That is, grace comes in the friendship and fellowship that you and I give and receive as we reach out and share our gifts with other people. We bear one others’ burdens and show love. We offer forgiveness and point each other back to Christ, to the Gospel, to the Word, and to the truth.
A few years ago my previous youth group traveled to Niagara Falls on a mission trip and met a man named Ray. Our first impression was that he was— well, grumpy. Everything seemed like such a big chore for him. He sighed and dragged himself around.
Once we started talking with him, we learned that this week was his first week back to work after cancer treatment. And he said he already knew it, he came back to work too soon.
He didn’t come back by request of his employer; no, he said he needed the income — he felt he had no choice. Right away we were feeling guilty for pegging him as such a grump.
Soon, we were talking back and forth with Ray about Jesus. Words of comfort, love and hope flowed between us. We prayed for each other. The Spirit used this giving and taking, this talking and listening to engage each of us in what Luther called mutual conversation and consolation.
Mutual conversation and consolation is when Gospel happens, when the grace-filled good news of our forgiveness is spoken and experienced in our conversational encounters.
It happens when we are gathered at church on Sunday mornings, but also in so many other formats. We see it in encouraging, helping and healing words spoken. We see love in action between people we know and those we had never met before and will likely never see again.
Imagine all the hours amassed this summer by people right here in Faribault: the mission trips, funeral lunches, Vacation Bible School programs, Habitat for Humanity work, Bible studies, quilting groups, prayer groups, those Sunday mornings, across backyard fences — the list goes on. No doubt there has been quite a manifestation of this informal expression of God’s grace and mercy in Christ around this town!
Praise God for all the opportunity this summer to speak the word, to give the gifts, to share and receive God’s grace.
Let us all continue to experience mutual conversation and consolation as we, here in our corner of the world, are one in Christ Jesus.