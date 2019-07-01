In 2018, Rice County conducted a housing study in order to identify housing needs and issues.
In early 2019, representatives from Faribault, Lonsdale, Morristown and Northfield, along with Rice County, met to discuss the results of the study and talk about which issues each community felt were most urgent. Every community felt workforce housing was the most pressing need.
The Urban Land Institute defines workforce housing as housing that is affordable to people earning between 60 and 110 of the area median income (AMI); housing is considered affordable when households are not paying more than 30% of their pretax income for housing.
In Rice County, that presents a challenge for many households because Rice County has the third most expensive rental market in the state, outranked only by the Twin Cities and Rochester, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
To get a better idea of what incomes constitute workforce housing, the chart below shows what 60% and 110% of area median income looks like, including the hourly wage associated with each income level and what housing costs are affordable for those levels.
The cities and Rice County decided the best way to address workforce housing would be to bring stakeholders together in order to find collaborative solutions. Local employers, government agencies, housing providers, Realtors and housing advocates were invited to a workforce housing summit held last week.
The summit featured a panel of Rice County employers, including Superintendent of Faribault schools Todd Sesker, Jody Long from Jennie-O Turkey Store, Jim Stickney of Daikin, and Randal Rivers, owner of Minnesota Millworks. Leah Hall, Community Development Director for Three Rivers Community Action also participated in the panel.
The recurring theme with panelists was that there is a shortage of housing for workers, and that even when affordability is not an issue, there is a limited amount of available housing. Along with sharing their challenges, panelists also talked about what solutions are working for them. For example, in order to deal with a lack of housing in the Lonsdale area, Randal Rivers has begun buying housing and renting them to his employees.
Minnesota Housing, the state’s housing finance agency, presented information on their various funding sources, including those specifically targeted at workforce housing.
St. Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke spoke about what his city has done to address its workforce housing needs, which includes the city purchasing property and building houses to address the shortage of homes in that community.
The speaker brought a variety of suggestions to the table, while stressing that every community has its own unique challenges and opportunities. The overarching message of the day was that no one can solve the workforce housing issue alone, so employers, developers and government have to work together to find solutions.