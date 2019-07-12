To the editor:
What a gem we have in Bernie's!
I love small towns — the feel, the people, the places. And Bernie's, to me, is one of those places. It is a small piece of Americana with a look that speaks to the past, but also to the future. There are words of wisdom on the walls that make me smile every time we go there. One visit we tried to use the words on the wall in our conversation and had a lot of laughs and fun with that.
The waitresses, who remember you and your order if you come more than a couple of times, are wonderful, and the support staff fills your coffee so quickly that it is more often just a warm-up than a refill. The food is great, and I swear they have the best hash browns I have ever had. In fact, I have never eaten an entree there, only their breakfasts. Even though I have sometimes gone to Bernie's in the afternoon, I still order my favorite breakfast because I just have to. But many of the people who have come with me tell me their entrees are really good as well. I will probably never know. I love my breakfast too much!
But what is best about Bernie's is that it feels small-town, it feels like home, it feels good! It is a little gem of a spot here in Faribault where you can get great food and service and a sense of family. People often chat between tables, and kids (especially babies) get smiles and chatter from neighboring tables. It is a good, good place, and I, for one, am happy it is here!
Sheri Eichhorn
Faribault