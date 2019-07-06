When I grew up during the 1950s and ‘60s, church attendance was a given. Oh sure, there were the skeptics and nonbelievers, but they seemed to be in the minority. The Lutheran church my family attended was filled with worshipers on Sunday mornings. My confirmation class was large for such a small community. Teenagers looked forward to Luther League outings and summer camp.
What has happened over the past 50 years? The world has changed and Christianity with it. Lifeway Research reports that 70% of Christian churches have plateaued or are in decline. A Pew Research survey asked the question, “Why don’t people attend church?” The number one reason was, “I practice my faith in other ways” (by 37% of responders). There are many reasons that fit under this broad question. Some people enjoy internet- and television-based religious programming. It suits their busy lifestyle, and the preaching is likely to be very good.
Families are involved in many Sunday sports and other organizational activities. Where once church attendance took precedence, now the activities do. These are only a couple of possible reasons for lower church participation. So, the question remains, “Is church attendance still important in the 21st century?”
Jesus started the church 2,000 years ago at Pentecost when the Holy Spirit was given to believers (Acts 2). The mission of the church was and is to spread the gospel message of salvation through the substitutionary death and bodily resurrection of Jesus Christ for our sins (2 Corinthians 5:21). God’s program has led to the gospel spreading across the world. We attend church to worship and leave to proclaim the good news by our lives and our words.
The local church also offers something so important in this modern age of independence. It is interdependence, each person taking and giving strength to the others. We pray for each other, enjoy fellowship with one another and provide spiritual training for the entire family.
Many people agree that the church is important and would attend if they could. The problem is one of priorities. You have to be intentional or it will not happen. The cares and affairs of the day will direct a person in other directions.
Don’t look for a perfect church; you won’t find it. All churches struggle with a variety of issues. A professor I had in college made a tongue-in-cheek statement that said it well: “If you find a perfect church, leave and keep it that way.” The church has problems because its leaders and attenders are people, and they have problems. But what may seem a weakness is also a strength as the congregation bonds together in unity to lift up Jesus and uphold each other.
If you haven’t found a house of worship, I urge you today to make an appointment with yourself and your family. Attend a local church this week and make the worship service a vital part of your life.