Located near Northfield and founded in 2014 by Sam Daly, a nationally recognized dog trainer, Believet Canine Service Partners is a nonprofit organization committed to improving the life and independence of every veteran they serve with the assistance of trained service dogs. Rescue dogs are a support system for our veterans, providing physical, mental and emotional support.
Come to Buckham West on Wednesday, July 24 at 10:30 a.m. and meet Sam, learn about the good work that is being done and why it is so important to our community, and find out how you might get involved. No membership is required and there is no cost. Please call 332-7357 to sign up.
Summer painting project
Join Suzanne Schwichtenberg as she leads a class in making a fun and simple painting on a canvas tote. The final project will have a flower theme which is perfect for a summer project! You may view a sample of the project on display at Buckham West.
The class will be held on Wednesday, July 17 from 1–3 p.m., and registration is required by calling 332-7357. Class fee is $20/person and includes all materials and guided instructions. Payment is due at the time of the class.
Summer tour
Once again Buckham West will be offering summer tours, highlighting local places of interest right in our own backyard. The first tour of the summer is scheduled for Thursday, July 18 at 10 a.m. when we tour the Minnesota Braille and Talking Book Library.
Since 1933, the Minnesota Braille and Talking Book Library (MBTBL), located on the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind campus, has provided a specialized public library service statewide to Minnesotans with visual, physical or reading disabilities. Library materials are sent to over 10,000 Minnesotans annually.
MBTBL works in partnership with the National Library Services for the Blind and Physically Handicapped. All services are free of charge including postage costs to mail materials to patrons and return them to the library. In addition to the NLS collection of audio and Braille materials, the library offers large print books and descriptive videos to eligible patrons.
There is no fee for this tour and pre-registration is required by calling 332-7357. Transportation on your own; meet at the tour site with details given upon your registration.
Medicare Basics
If you are turning 65 or going on Medicare soon, here is an opportunity for you to get the information you need. “Medicare Basics” will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Buckham West.
The workshop will cover the parts of Medicare — hospital, medical and drug options including original/traditional Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare advantage plans, Part D prescription drug coverage and preventive benefits.
Instructor Chad Wojchik is a certified state health insurance program counselor and specialist with the Senior LinkAge Line. This is a free event, open to the public. There is a minimum of 10 participants for this class to be held, so sign up is necessary by calling 332-7357
Learn to use the loop!
If you are someone who has hearing loss and/or wears hearing aids, you may be interested in the following information. Buckham West has received a grant from the Bremer Foundation for the installation of a Hearing Loop into our newly constructed building expansion. This state-of-the-art technology will allow those with hearing difficulties to participate in programming with audio being transmitted directly to their hearing aids.
In order to take advantage of the Hearing Loop, we would like to invite all hearing aid users to learn how to use this technology by attending an educational session on Wednesday, July 31 at 3:30 p.m. in the new Buckham West Conference Room. No membership is required and there is no cost. Please call 332-7357 to sign up.
Garage sale season
If you are out and about doing garage sale shopping this summer, add Fashions on Central to your list of stops. We sell great quality clothing for women and men, and all proceeds from your purchases are used to support the operations of Buckham West.
Plus we will accept any unsold garage sale clothing items that you want to get rid of. Your donations benefit a local organization, and nothing is thrown in the landfill. Please bring them to Fashions on Central at 325 Central Ave. anytime that the store is open, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Reminders
If you have questions about nutrition assistance, community resources, energy assistance, medical assistance, or if you have questions about caring for someone with memory loss or other chronic conditions, consider making an appointment to visit with Carla Pearson on Thursday.
Questions on your prescription medications? Longtime pharmacist Bill Boyes is available by appointment for a medication check-up. Appointment openings remain for the afternoon of Thursday, June 18.
Please note that the Thursday afternoon Bunco club will be taking a break for the rest of the summer. The group will begin meeting again on Sept. 12.
Upcoming trips
Mystery Tour day trip on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 7:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m. One day mini-vacation, flyer available. Lots of activity, touring and food, all for $149. Motorcoach transportation included.
Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 29. $40 includes motorcoach transportation and admission to the fair.
“Looney Lutherans” on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 10:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. at the Ames Center, Burnsville. New musical comedy for the young at heart. $69 includes Old Country Buffet lunch, performance and motorcoach transportation.
Door County trip on Oc. 21–24. New brochures are available. Includes three nights at Rowley’s Bay, ferry to Washington Island, an excursion boat outing on the bay side of Lake Michigan and great meals.
Brochures now available: Hostfest Sept. 24–27, Branson on Nov. 7–11, and Nashville on Nov. 14–19.