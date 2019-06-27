I get asked all the time, “What is affordable housing?” My answer, “Depends on who’s asking.”
Affordable housing means different things to different people. The industry standard for affordability is paying no more than 30% of your income. Minnesota Housing Partnership reports that 572,000 Minnesota households are cost burdened. On June 25, Harvard University released their 2019 State of the Nation’s Housing Report. It states that 1 in 6 U.S. households (19 million households) pay half or more of their income housing.
Imagine paying over HALF your income on housing. When the majority of your income goes to housing you have insufficient resources to pay for basic needs, like food and medicine. Imagine what that does to your psyche day-in/day-out. The stress can have a downward, oppressive weight on one’s mental and physical health, family relationships, and success in work and school.
Think about the houses you’ve lived in. Have your houses provided stability or instability? The average renter stays only two to three years in their apartment. Imagine growing up and from birth to age 18 and you’ve moved six to nine times.
Why do they move? Maybe because the rent keeps rising, there’s parking, there’s a washer and dryer in the building, it’s closer to work – there are a variety of valid reasons for renters moving but it does not create a stable environment for children. Have the houses you’ve lived in provided comfort or fear? Too often renters move because they feel unsafe or threatened by neighbors. There are too many instances where people feel threatened by their partner but they stay because there’s no place to go. Did the houses you’ve lived in provide a quiet place to study, a welcoming place to invite friends, a warm place to have family celebrations?
For too many in our community their “house” is not a “home” that provides those things. They are too small, too dark (both literally and figuratively) and too unsafe to provide any sense of “home.”
If housing is affordable for you, why should affordable housing for our community matter to you?
“Affordable housing is infrastructure, a basic physical component needed for society to operate. Research has demonstrated the foundational importance of safe, decent and affordable housing for child well-being, labor market outcomes, health, etc.,” according to the Urban Institute.
You know or encounter people who are struggling to find affordable housing. Maybe it’s you. Or your neighbor that is one life event away from not being able to afford rent next month. Maybe it’s your child, grandchild, the day care worker you drop your kid off to or the Personal Care Aide that checks on your parent, the person who served you coffee or checked you out at the grocery store.
The people who need affordable housing are all around us.
Over the next months I’ll be writing columns that addresses components about affordable housing. I hope that you begin having conversations with your family, neighbors, co-workers and your faith community about affordable housing and why it matters to all of us.