For most of history, the great killers of humanity have been infectious diseases. But these diseases have been largely eliminated. Now most premature deaths and illnesses result from poor lifestyle choices.
In fact, it is estimated that people's lifestyles account for 70% of hospitalizations and 80% of healthcare related expenses. The four main lifestyle issues related to health are: 1) lack of exercise, 2) smoking, 3) stress, and 4) poor diet choices. Lack of exercise is considered by many experts to be the key influencer of the other three items. Yet, a total of 59% of adults who responded to the National Health Interview Survey reported never doing vigorous physical activity in the last year (activity that causes sweating and a large increase in breathing or heart rate).
An international team of medical researchers examined mortality among people with various levels of sitting time and physical activity. This scientific review was published in Lancet and investigated over 1 million individuals. Those who sat for more than 8 hours a day and did little physical activity had a 59% increased risk for mortality. Those who sat for less than 4 hours a day and had little physical activity had a 27% risk of dying during the study's follow-up period. The longer you sit, the higher the risk.
Fortunately, there is a way to counteract these very negative effects — just add some physical activity. Get up and move! Participants who sit for 8 hours a day or more need one hour of exercise a day. Those who sit for less than 4 hours a day need only 30 minutes of exercise a day. These levels of moderate intensity physical activity seem to eliminate the increased risk of death associated with high sitting time.
If you have to sit at a desk eight hours a day, don’t rush out and buy a standing desk, if you really prefer to sit. Instead, make the commitment to walk, run, swim or bike every day. Exercise offers a degree of protection from the negative effects of sitting.
Please note that before starting any exercise program, you should consult with your health care professional. Once you have clearance to begin your new exercise plan, here are some tips for getting started:
Do what you enjoy! Figure out what type of exercise or activities you're most likely to do (e.g., walking, bicycling, running or swimming). Think about when and how you'd be most likely to follow through and then PUT IT ON YOUR SCHEDULE!
Set reasonable goals. You don't have to train for a marathon. Walk around the block the first day. Then try to do a little more each day. Within a short time, you’ll be surprised at the significant progress you can make towards your goal.
Go easy on yourself. You might not be able to handle a lot of exercise at first, so start small and increase your activity gradually. Remember to warm up before each exercise session with light stretching or easy walking and cool down afterwards with similar activities.
Make it social. Try to find a friend with whom you can exercise. This will give you a little extra motivation to stick with your exercise routine.
Go outside. A little sunshine and fresh air can enhance your mood.
Remember, some days will be better than others…whatever you do, DON’T GIVE UP!